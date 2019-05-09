Ford Escort RS1800 reincarnated in precious metals

The real Ford Escort RS1800 made its debut on the Granite City Rally in 1975 where Roger Clark took it to first place in its debut rally. Timo Makinen, Bjorn Waldegard and Ari Vatanen also had successful stints in similar cars. Now the Ford Escort RS1800 has been given its most expensive, most intricate reincarnation

The good news for those interested, and according to the website www.themarket.co.uk — which is auctioning off this 15.2cm silver, gold, platinum and diamond crafted replica of Ari Vatanen's 1970s Ford Escort RS1800 — is that nobody has yet secured it because the auction runs until May 14.

At the time of going to print the unreserved bidding amount stood at just over the R56m mark for the model estimated to cost more than R1.4m just in materials alone. Russell says he is too scared to tote up his financial investment in the car but figures in excess of R1,3m has been bandied around — and that’s without putting a price on the estimated 1,300 hours of work he has invested in it.

The model was completed after Lord’s son, Rob, discovered the half-forgotten remains of his father’s 25-year-old project some four years ago, and convinced him to complete the job.

It’s built using gold, silver, platinum, studded with diamonds, sapphires and rubies. The body shell and floor pans are made from solid silver, the rear spoiler and bonnet hinges is in gold.

The radiator grille is made of white gold, the headlamps are 65-point diamonds, and the lower spotlights contain another pair of 75-point diamonds, whereas the top set are more than a carat each.