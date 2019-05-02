Renault bolsters Kwid safety

Renault SA has announced enhancements in the safety and convenience specification of its popular Kwid entry-level hatchback.

Ever the albatross circling its head, the Kwid’s safety has been limited to only a driver’s airbag and seatbelts. Now Renault is offering the standard fitment of ABS brakes across the entire Kwid range at no added fee.

Furthermore Renault has added a seatbelt warning feature, along with improved smartphone connectivity in the form of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay if you opt for the model equipped with the 18cm touchscreen MediaNav interface.

The Kwid has achieved sales success of more than 20,000 units since local market introduction back in November 2016. Its appeal factor begins with the affordable price of R134,000, placing it in reach of many buyers. The Renault Kwid is powered by a 50kW and 91Nm producing 1.0l 3-cylinder petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual gearbox which also makes ownership costs inexpensive.

The Kwid and its Renault Nissan Alliance cousin the Datsun Go have attracted criticism for their under-par safety. The car’s body was found to be inherently unstable in a Global NCAP crash test, and even with a driver’s airbag it scored just one star.