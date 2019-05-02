Aston Superleggera goes open-topped

Aston Martin has created a cloth-roofed Volante derivative of the DBS Superleggera, which the company says is the fastest convertible model in the company’s history.

Roof operation takes 14 seconds to open and 16 seconds to close and can be operated from inside or, for added convenience, from the remote key within a 2m radius of the car.

The cloth roof is available in eight colours and can be further personalised with six options for headliners.

Beyond the obvious points — this being new levels of soaking in the noise and more stares from the street — the car has different driving modes that allow a “quiet start” mode instead of the “otherwise rousing flare” of revs on start-up. Each mode brings its own level of noise. In Sport or Sport Plus the acoustics are progressively more intense.

Aston Martin’s executive vice-president and chief creative officer Marek Reichman said: “DBS Superleggera produces a spectacular and relentless level of performance and so for the Volante, we focused on bringing that extra level of sensory overload that only an open-top Super GT can deliver inside the cabin.