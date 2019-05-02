Life / Motoring

INTERNATIONAL LAUNCH

Aston Superleggera goes open-topped

Cloth-roof and a twin-turbo V12 provide a real hair-ruffling experience

02 May 2019 - 05:05 Phuti Mpyane
Volante is the given name of Aston Martin roadsters. It’s now applied to the voluptuous DBS Superleggera. Picture: SUPPLIED
Volante is the given name of Aston Martin roadsters. It’s now applied to the voluptuous DBS Superleggera. Picture: SUPPLIED

Aston Martin has created a cloth-roofed Volante derivative of the DBS Superleggera, which the company says is the fastest convertible model in the company’s history.

Roof operation takes 14 seconds to open and 16 seconds to close and can be operated from inside or, for added convenience, from the remote key within a 2m radius of the car.

The cloth roof is available in eight colours and can be further personalised with six options for headliners. 

Beyond the obvious points — this being new levels of soaking in the noise and more stares from the street — the car has different driving modes that allow a “quiet start” mode instead of the “otherwise rousing flare” of revs on start-up. Each mode brings its own level of noise. In Sport or Sport Plus the acoustics are progressively more intense.

Aston Martin’s executive vice-president and chief creative officer Marek Reichman said: “DBS Superleggera produces a spectacular and relentless level of performance and so for the Volante, we focused on bringing that extra level of sensory overload that only an open-top Super GT can deliver inside the cabin.

“With the unique dynamics, beautiful yet brutish design and the unmistakable harmonics of Aston Martin’s 5.2l V12 engine, we believe we have delivered a unique and unforgettable driving experience that is synonymous with the traditions of the Volante name.”

Classy and quilted seats create a high-end look and feel. Picture: SUPPLIED
Classy and quilted seats create a high-end look and feel. Picture: SUPPLIED

The mechanical arsenal remains unchanged from the tin-top DBS Superleggera. The Volante uses the same 5.2l  twin-turbo V12 that produces 533kW and 900Nm of torque to accelerate the topless Superleggera to 100km/h in a claimed 3.6 secs and a top speed of 340km/h. 

To keep things in check, Aston says it has created efficient aerodynamic features such as a front splitter and airdam that work in unison to channel airflow underneath the front of the car for added downforce while assisting with the cooling of the front brakes.

Behind the front wheels, the “curlicue” allows air to escape and flow smoothly along the car’s flanks, while a double diffuser at the rear cleans up exit air and neutralises the tendency for lift at high speed.

“There is nothing on earth that compares to the roar of an Aston Martin V12 and I believe that the DBS Superleggera Volante provides one of the greatest sensory experiences in the automotive world,” says Aston Martin Lagonda president and group CEO Andy Palmer.

Lamborghini Huracán EVO drops its top

Breathtakingly beautiful 325km/h Spyder to make its debut at Geneva show
Life
1 month ago

Ferrari’s most powerful V8 to be unveiled in Geneva

The F8 Tributo, successor to the 488, sprints from zero to 200km/h in just 7.8 seconds
Life
1 month ago

Mercedes V-Class gets electrified

Luxury people carrier joins the electric-vehicle revolution
Life
1 month ago

Nissan reveals dramatic IMQ concept

Futuristic crossover brims with stylish angles and technology
Life
1 month ago

The X7 is the 7 Series of SUVs

Behind the larger-than-life grille is a supersized luxury vehicle with impressive refinement
Life
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Whisky as an investment: a dram or a dream?
Life
2.
Where to stream Game of Thrones online in South ...
Life / Arts & Entertainment
3.
SA movie-goers flock to see Avengers Endgame
Life / Arts & Entertainment
4.
Health: Hi-tech shoe might just steal your ...
Life / Gadgets & Gear
5.
WHO lifestyle guidelines for infants and toddlers
Life

Related Articles

Meet Hyundai’s smallest SUV

Life / Motoring

Porsche unveils a purist Speedster

Life / Motoring

Mega muscle for AMG versions of Benz’s new GLC and GLC Coupe

Life / Motoring

Kia unveils a spicy concept car

Life / Motoring

New Lexus minivan worthy of Puff Daddy parties

Life / Motoring

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.