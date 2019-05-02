INTERNATIONAL LAUNCH
Aston Superleggera goes open-topped
Cloth-roof and a twin-turbo V12 provide a real hair-ruffling experience
Aston Martin has created a cloth-roofed Volante derivative of the DBS Superleggera, which the company says is the fastest convertible model in the company’s history.
Roof operation takes 14 seconds to open and 16 seconds to close and can be operated from inside or, for added convenience, from the remote key within a 2m radius of the car.
The cloth roof is available in eight colours and can be further personalised with six options for headliners.
Beyond the obvious points — this being new levels of soaking in the noise and more stares from the street — the car has different driving modes that allow a “quiet start” mode instead of the “otherwise rousing flare” of revs on start-up. Each mode brings its own level of noise. In Sport or Sport Plus the acoustics are progressively more intense.
Aston Martin’s executive vice-president and chief creative officer Marek Reichman said: “DBS Superleggera produces a spectacular and relentless level of performance and so for the Volante, we focused on bringing that extra level of sensory overload that only an open-top Super GT can deliver inside the cabin.
“With the unique dynamics, beautiful yet brutish design and the unmistakable harmonics of Aston Martin’s 5.2l V12 engine, we believe we have delivered a unique and unforgettable driving experience that is synonymous with the traditions of the Volante name.”
The mechanical arsenal remains unchanged from the tin-top DBS Superleggera. The Volante uses the same 5.2l twin-turbo V12 that produces 533kW and 900Nm of torque to accelerate the topless Superleggera to 100km/h in a claimed 3.6 secs and a top speed of 340km/h.
To keep things in check, Aston says it has created efficient aerodynamic features such as a front splitter and airdam that work in unison to channel airflow underneath the front of the car for added downforce while assisting with the cooling of the front brakes.
Behind the front wheels, the “curlicue” allows air to escape and flow smoothly along the car’s flanks, while a double diffuser at the rear cleans up exit air and neutralises the tendency for lift at high speed.
“There is nothing on earth that compares to the roar of an Aston Martin V12 and I believe that the DBS Superleggera Volante provides one of the greatest sensory experiences in the automotive world,” says Aston Martin Lagonda president and group CEO Andy Palmer.