Volvo car-to-car ‘chats’ to start in 2020

Car-to-car communication has perhaps featured not as prominently as autonomous driving and electric power trains.

Now Volvo has announced that come 2020 every new Volvo car will be enabled to communicate with other Volvos on matters such as alerting drivers of nearby slippery road conditions and hazards via a cloud-based network.

If the car detects an issue with a patch of road, data is then sent to other cars (only Volvos for now) and the recipient car translates the message to warn its driver of the road conditions ahead.

This Hazard Light Alert and Slippery Road Alert technology was first availed to the company’s 90-series cars back in 2016 but only for cars sold in Sweden and Norway. The feature will become available to Volvo cars across Europe from 2020 and can be retrofitted on selected earlier models.

The Swedish carmaker said the technology is particularly useful on roads that may have blind spots, such as a hill’s crest or blind corners, and Volvo says it encourages other carmakers to join hands and begin sharing anonymous data to help build an ecosystem of connected cars.