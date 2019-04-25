Jaguar I-Pace scoops world car of the year title

The all-electric Jaguar I-Pace SUV has won the 2019 world car of the year title, and also scooped the world car design and world green car categories.

The awards were handed out at the New York International Auto Show on Wednesday after voting by a panel of 86 motoring journalists from 24 countries. The I-Pace’s world car award comes just weeks after it claimed the European car of the year title.

The I-Pace, which was launched in SA two months ago, edged out the Audi E-Tron and Volvo S60 for the overall award. In the design category it beat the Suzuki Jimny and Volvo XC0, while in the green segment it got the nod ahead of the E-Tron.

To date, more than 11,000 customers in over 60 countries worldwide have taken delivery of the I-Pace. Judges lauded it for its combination of sports-car performance, zero emissions, exceptional refinement and true SUV practicality.

“It is an honour that the Jaguar I-Pace has received such an accolade from the prestigious world car jurors,” said Jaguar Land Rover CEO Ralf Speth.