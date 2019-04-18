Life / Motoring

INTERNATIONAL LAUNCH

VW debuts ID Roomzz in Shanghai

All-electric, seven-seat SUV concept has a range of 450km and will hit 100km/h in 6.6 seconds

18 April 2019 - 05:06 Motor News Reporter
The zero-emission seven-seater is tailored to both family and business requirements. Picture: SUPPLIED
The zero-emission seven-seater is tailored to both family and business requirements. Picture: SUPPLIED

Volkswagen (VW) has unveiled its ID Roomzz, an electric seven-seat SUV concept car, at this week’s Shanghai Motor Show in China.

The ID Roomzz concept has a modular interior that can be personalised according to each customer’s requirements.

The vehicle should feature three rows of seats but, as the concept indicates, there could be an option for a spacious second row with just a pair of reclining seats. The interior can also transform into a kind of lounge when the car drives in autonomous mode.

In ID Pilot mode, the ID Roomzz can drive itself in certain conditions (level 4) without input from the driver.

The car’s two electric engines produce 225kW power, with claimed acceleration from 0 to 100km/h in 6.6 seconds and a top speed of 180km/h.

The ID Roomzz features a claimed range of 450km, with a recharge up to 80% taking only 30 minutes with a fast-charge system.

This concept car will eventually result in a production version of a spacious 5m-long SUV, set to be launched initially in China in 2021.

Beyond this future production model, the ID Roomzz offers a glimpse at the future of large electric SUVs to be produced by VW.

This is the brand’s sixth concept model based on the modular electric platform after the ID Compact, ID Crozz, ID Buzz, ID Vizzion and ID Buggy.

Nissan reveals dramatic IMQ concept

Futuristic crossover brims with stylish angles and technology
Life
1 month ago

Toyota plans to electrify its future

Mark Smyth reports on how the Japanese carmaker plans to enter the battery-powered era
Life
1 month ago

Don’t recharge EV batteries, fill them

Denis Droppa looks at the advancements being made in much faster pit stops for electric cars
Life
1 month ago

Honda’s cute Urban EV to debut in Geneva

Drawing on the cube design of eighties' hatches, Honda is going into the future with a retro-inspired electric hatch
Life
1 month ago

VW gambles all on electric-car future

If Volkswagen realises its ambition of becoming the global leader in electric cars, it will be thanks to a radical and risky bet born out of the ...
Life
2 months ago

Most read

1.
Joel Osteen: high-rolling prosperity peddler with ...
Life
2.
BOOK REVIEW: The story of the enigmatic man who ...
Life / Books
3.
SA’s top 10 cars with the best auction resale ...
Life / Motoring
4.
Don’t blame everyone else for poor road safety
Life / Motoring
5.
Happy 45th birthday to the Golf
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Nissan reveals dramatic IMQ concept

Life / Motoring

Toyota plans to electrify its future

Life / Motoring

Don’t recharge EV batteries, fill them

Life / Motoring

Honda’s cute Urban EV to debut in Geneva

Life / Motoring

VW gambles all on electric-car future

Life / Motoring

What’s it like to live with an electric car?

Life / Motoring

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.