VW debuts ID Roomzz in Shanghai

Volkswagen (VW) has unveiled its ID Roomzz, an electric seven-seat SUV concept car, at this week’s Shanghai Motor Show in China.

The ID Roomzz concept has a modular interior that can be personalised according to each customer’s requirements.

The vehicle should feature three rows of seats but, as the concept indicates, there could be an option for a spacious second row with just a pair of reclining seats. The interior can also transform into a kind of lounge when the car drives in autonomous mode.

In ID Pilot mode, the ID Roomzz can drive itself in certain conditions (level 4) without input from the driver.

The car’s two electric engines produce 225kW power, with claimed acceleration from 0 to 100km/h in 6.6 seconds and a top speed of 180km/h.

The ID Roomzz features a claimed range of 450km, with a recharge up to 80% taking only 30 minutes with a fast-charge system.

This concept car will eventually result in a production version of a spacious 5m-long SUV, set to be launched initially in China in 2021.

Beyond this future production model, the ID Roomzz offers a glimpse at the future of large electric SUVs to be produced by VW.

This is the brand’s sixth concept model based on the modular electric platform after the ID Compact, ID Crozz, ID Buzz, ID Vizzion and ID Buggy.