More muscle for Ford Ranger

The world was last week awestruck by the first image of a supermassive black hole in a galaxy far, far away, which provided further proof of Einstein’s theory of relativity.

On a far, far smaller scale back on terra firma, Ford was demonstrating relativity of a different kind with the introduction of a new 2l engine in the Ranger pickup range that’s more powerful than the much larger 3.2l engine which formerly served as the flagship of the line-up.

This compact new four-cylinder engine uses two turbochargers to produce impressive outputs of 157kW and 500Nm, outgunning the 147kW and 470Nm produced by the five-cylinder 3.2 Duratorq TDCi turbo diesel, which remains in the Ranger family.

The advanced new-generation Bi-Turbo 2.0 engine powers the Ranger Wildtrak double cab derivatives as well as the new top-of-the-range Ranger Raptor to be launched in May.

There is also a new single-turbo version of the engine with outputs of 132kW and 420Nm, which is installed in the slightly lesser-specced XLT versions of the Ranger double cab.

Both new engines are assembled at Ford’s Struandale engine plant in Port Elizabeth, with Ranger bodies built at the company’s Silverton factory.

These 2.0 powerplants are paired with a new 10-speed automatic transmission, with the wider spread of ratios claimed to improve fuel consumption in the Bi-Turbo engine by 9% compared to the 3.2 engine with the six-speed auto gearbox.

The 10-speed auto allows selected gears to be locked out from the automatic shifting range, which can be beneficial when towing, driving in slippery conditions or climbing steep gradients. There’s also a Sport mode that enhances the transmission’s response, and the driver can also shift gears manually using buttons on the lever.