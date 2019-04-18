Life / Motoring

CLASSICS

BMW’s 530 MLE restore moves swiftly along

The wreckage first shown has morphed into a smoothed out and recognisable shape and new parts have arrived

18 April 2019 - 05:04 Phuti Mpyane
The body shell is now smoothed out and ready for a shiny coat of paint at a workshop in Vereeniging. Picture: SUPPLIED
The body shell is now smoothed out and ready for a shiny coat of paint at a workshop in Vereeniging. Picture: SUPPLIED

Work has started on the BMW SA project 530i MLE that was announced back in December.

The revival of car number 100 of the rare 1976 E12 BMW 530 MLE, the latest in a series of rebuilds that include the fabled BMW M1 from the late 1970s and the pair of 80s’ E30 BMW 333i and 325iS, is in full swing.

After years of searching, BMW SA recently acquired one of the only BMW 530 MLEs known to have endured beyond its 1970s’ heydays. Car number 100 comes with a particular pedigree — it was owned by race driver and racing 530 MLE’s team manager Peter Kaye-Eddie, and its engine and chassis numbers are a matching set.

The undertaking is part of the BMW Group’s centenary commemorations and BMW SA has committed itself to awaken a few classics, some of which boast a uniquely SA history like this 530 MLE of which only 217 were made. 

The story goes that some 42 years ago BMW SA was itching to enter the flagship Modified Production Series locally. The solution at the time was to weaponise the type 1 BMW 5 Series (E12) of which two race cars were cobbled together at BMW’s Rosslyn plant.

Most of the bits and bolts have arrived. More will be ordered as the restoration proceeds. Picture: SUPPLIED
Most of the bits and bolts have arrived. More will be ordered as the restoration proceeds. Picture: SUPPLIED

The BMW 530i Motorsport Limited Edition (MLE) was born and it collected 15 wins and three championship titles in three years. The MLE remains the most successful racing BMW 5 Series in history and was retired in 1985.

As a requisite to qualify for entry into racing, BMW SA had to sell 100 road-going versions of the MLE and thus 110 civilian units of the Type 1 were produced in 1976 and a further 117 versions of the Type 2 were made in 1977.

The 3.0l six-cylinder engine was a factory tweaked variety of the same racing motor and produced 147kW and 277Nm.  The zero-to-100km/h sprint time is claimed to have been a cracking (for the time) 9.3 seconds and it was fit enough to reach a top speed of 208km/h.

BMW has been storming race tracks as early as 1937 and by the mid-70s its arsenal of championship winning cars included the “enfant terrible” BMW 2002 Turbo of 1974 and the renowned E9 BMW 3.0 CSL of 1972 affectionately known as the Batmobile.

The 530 MLE as it looked when BMW SA acquired it. Picture: SUPPLIED
The 530 MLE as it looked when BMW SA acquired it. Picture: SUPPLIED

The lustre of the MLE is its uniqueness to SA and it went on to represent BMW’s now famous motorsports credentials long before the wedge-shaped BMW M1, the car that officially introduced the chapter of BMW race cars for the road.

The bare shell earmarked for the MLE resto-project exhibits period orthodox weight reduction measures of bodywork and pedals drilled by hand, manual windows, zero air conditioning, and lightweight Mahle wheels.

Impressively, BMW Classic, the official restoration wing of BMW, still has in stock new and recreated parts of many an ancient BMW and this restoration has been boosted by the sourcing of entirely new replacement parts, some of which still brandish parts numbers from 1976.

Luis Malhou of Custom Restorations in the Midvaal area of Gauteng has been tasked with the revival of this legend. No time frame has been given for how long the rebuild will take.

BMW resurrects legendary 530 MLE

The company will restore and unveil the SA-only motor-racing model first built more than 42 years ago
Life
2 months ago

Greatest motoring names head for Knysna

A bountiful line up of classics will be on display at the upcoming Knysna Motor Show
Life
2 weeks ago

Classic cars fetch top dollar at auction

The classic-car investment market had a strong start to the year at the Rétromobile auctions held in Paris from February 5 to 9. Official auction ...
Life
1 month ago

Volkswagen revives the beach buggy

Did anybody say an EV future would be boring? It won’t be as the company begins production of the  eco-friendly ID Buggy
Life
1 month ago

Vintage Fiat 500 wins art hearts at the Museum of Modern Art

The tiny 1965 car has made it onto the exhibition floors of one of the world’s most famous museums
Life
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Joel Osteen: high-rolling prosperity peddler with ...
Life
2.
BOOK REVIEW: The story of the enigmatic man who ...
Life / Books
3.
SA’s top 10 cars with the best auction resale ...
Life / Motoring
4.
Don’t blame everyone else for poor road safety
Life / Motoring
5.
Happy 45th birthday to the Golf
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Greatest motoring names head for Knysna

Life / Motoring

Volkswagen revives the beach buggy

Life / Motoring

Classic cars fetch top dollar at auction

Life / Motoring

BMW resurrects legendary 530 MLE

Life / Motoring

Top 10 classic car buys for 2018

Life / Motoring

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.