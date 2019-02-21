UN plans to make emergency brakes compulsory

Dozens of countries have come out in favour of fresh international regulations requiring all new cars and lighter motor vehicles to be equipped with automatic emergency braking systems, the UN says.

The UN Economic Commission for Europe said about 40 countries had so far agreed to a draft UN regulation for Advanced Emergency Braking Systems (AEBS) in cars, reports AFP Relaxnews.

"This will significantly improve road safety, especially in cities, where in the EU alone, over 9,500 fatalities were recorded in 2016, accounting for 38% of all road deaths," the commission said.

Using sensors, such systems monitor the proximity of a vehicle or pedestrian in front of the AEBS-equipped car.

In situations where the sensors indicate a collision is imminent, and the driver does not react to the system's warning alert, emergency braking is automatically applied to avoid a crash.

AEBS systems have been in use for a number of years in mostly premium cars, but there were no standard technical requirements guaranteeing the effective performance of such systems so far.

The new UN regulation would impose strict and internationally harmonised requirements for the use of AEBS at low speeds (up to 60km/h), even in unpredictable traffic situations in urban areas.

Once adopted, the regulation should enter into force in early 2020 and affect new cars sold in the more than 40 countries that have approved the draft regulation.

