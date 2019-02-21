Keenly priced Koleos arrives in SA

First there was Koleos, then Kadjar, and now we’re back to the Koleos.

Renault SA has oscillated between the two vehicles since entering the popular medium SUV market a few years ago, but the French firm has now decided that the larger Koleos makes a better value-for-money proposition.

At 4,673mm in length the all-new Koleos is one of the largest SUVs in a very competitive segment, outsizing the Honda CR-V (4,591mm), Toyota Rav4 (4,605mm), Mazda CX-5 (4,550mm), Nissan X-Trail (4,640mm), Kia Sportage (4,480mm), Hyundai Tucson (4,475mm) and Ford Kuga (4,524mm), although the VW Tiguan is a little longer at 4,702mm.

The Renault is exceptionally roomy, and buyers who don’t need seven seats will find plenty of stretch-out space and legroom in the five-seater Koleos. A large 464l boot, which includes a full-sized spare wheel instead of a space-saver, takes a decent amount of luggage and extends to a cavernous 1,700l with the rear seats flipped down.

Oddments space is also plentiful with 35l of hidey-holes around the cabin. Two trim grades are available, Expression and the more comprehensively equipped Dynamique.

Renault has introduced the Koleos with very competitive pricing, undercutting most rivals in the mid-SUV market, and the range-topping 2.5 Dynamique 4x4 is one of very few all-wheel-drive segment contenders selling for under R500,000 (see price comparison at the end of this article).

This isn’t achieved with any noticeable cost-cutting and standard features across the range are quite plentiful, incorporating six airbags, stability control, cruise control, auto headlights and wipers, cornering fog lamps, and a touchscreen infotainment system including navigation and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability.

The higher-grade Dynamique lays on features like a 360° parking camera, blind spot warning, electrically adjustable front seats, leather upholstery and a larger 22cm touchscreen with 3D buildings rendered in the navigation system.