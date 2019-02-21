Isuzu Motors SA celebrates first year as standalone brand

The new Isuzu Motors SA (IMSA), established in the wake of the 2017 exit of General Motors, recently celebrated its first year of operating independently in this country.

Among the many aspects of repurposing systems to align with Isuzu’s international standards and protocols was the mammoth task of relocating its truck production facilities to the company’s new HQ in Struandale, Port Elizabeth, resulting in the merging of manufacture of the Isuzu D-Max bakkie and Isuzu’s three truck series under one roof.

“Having both Isuzu production facilities under one roof has many advantages, including driving a common team culture and the optimisation of shared resources,” said Michael Sacke, CEO and MD.

“We started with regular production of our market-leading trucks at their new home in Struandale in January 2019. These changes have resulted in greater efficiencies in terms of our manufacturing support resources and an opportunity to improve the application of our lean manufacturing system,” he said.

Compared to the old Kempston Road location, which had been operating for 21 years, a 50% improvement in space utilisation under one roof was achieved, and a 22% improvement in the overall amount of space required, said the company.