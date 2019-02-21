Extra day added to popular Festival of Motoring event

The fourth annual Festival of Motoring, presented by WesBank, returns to the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit from August 22-25 2019.

Since its inception in 2016, SA’s Festival of Motoring has shown consistent growth in terms of exhibitor participation and visitor attendees. In 2018 saw more than 67,000 visitors through the gates, and due to its popularity, an increase from three public show days to four is a testament to that positive growth.

In 2019, show visitors will once again enjoy an interactive showcase of both active and static content including supercars, classic cars and historic and modern motorsport activations. Leading aftermarket and accessory companies will also exhibit at the event.