Extra day added to popular Festival of Motoring event

Fourth annual Festival of Motoring returns to Kyalami in August

21 February 2019 - 05:02 Motor News Reporter
The Festival of Motoring is about the meeting of people’s motoring dreams with real dream cars. Pic: SUPPLIED
The Festival of Motoring is about the meeting of people’s motoring dreams with real dream cars. Pic: SUPPLIED

The fourth annual Festival of Motoring, presented by WesBank, returns to the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit from August 22-25 2019.

Since its inception in 2016, SA’s Festival of Motoring has shown consistent growth in terms of exhibitor participation and visitor attendees. In 2018 saw  more than 67,000 visitors through the gates, and due to its popularity, an increase from three public show days to four is a testament to that positive growth.

In 2019, show visitors will once again enjoy an interactive showcase of both active and static content including supercars, classic cars and historic and modern motorsport activations. Leading aftermarket and accessory companies will also exhibit at the event.

4x4 fans also get their mud-plugging habits looked after. Pic: SUPPLIED
4x4 fans also get their mud-plugging habits looked after. Pic: SUPPLIED

“The Festival of Motoring is not your average motoring event. It’s the only event that brings the entire industry together and allows visitors to not only view or compare the latest models, but experience the performance and handling of these vehicles on the track,” says Denis Klopper, Festival of Motoring Show director.

“Our focus will always be to create the best experience for the visitor. As such, and due to the popularity of the track experiences, we have expanded the show to four public days. This means even more track time, allowing motoring brands to get visitors into cars.”

Motor companies will, as in previous years, have a range of vehicles on display. Show visitors will have the opportunity to drive various models on the dedicated Kyalami handling track or be professionally driven around the world-class circuit. An interactive 4x4 area will showcase a large range of off-road vehicles. A key focus of this year’s show will be future technology, a major factor in an evolving industry.

The Festival of Motoring will again focus on the family. A large variety of catering areas and refreshments will be available with numerous dedicated kiddies’ areas.

Further information on new activations, hospitality and other visitor packages will be announced soon. Tickets for the event will be available in early April 2019.

The Festival of Motoring is also a bargain haven for after-market accessories. Pic:SUPPLIED
The Festival of Motoring is also a bargain haven for after-market accessories. Pic:SUPPLIED

