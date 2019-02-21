Enthusiasts cruise down memory lane

Over 13,000 car enthusiasts from all over the country and abroad descended on PW Botha College to admire a display of more than 800 classic and vintage cars on February 9 and 10.

The focus of the 23rd George Old Car Show, driven by Oakhurst Insurance, was on rare and exotic cars.

Included among the gems on show in the heart of the Garden Route were Dr Waldo Scribante’s 1971 Porsche 914, one of only seven in existence. Also on display was a true beauty from 1912, an Everitt-Metzger-Flanders (EMF) from owner Robert Middelman of Botrivier. The well-known Mercedes Benz series 111/2 (affectionately known as the Vlerkie series) had a number of its cars on display as it celebrated its 60th anniversary.

In addition to the vintage and classic cars, a number of new exhibits were also present, as well as old favourites like the stationary engines and the more than 5,000 model cars. Various stalls sold a range of car accessories, spare parts and novelty items.