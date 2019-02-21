Life / Motoring

Enthusiasts cruise down memory lane

George Old Car Show draws crowds of classic-car lovers from SA and abroad

21 February 2019 - 05:04 Motor News Reporter
Visitors got to step back into the early 1900s and marvel at several Ford Model Ts. Picture: SUPPLIED
Over 13,000 car enthusiasts from all over the country and abroad descended on PW Botha College to admire a display of more than 800 classic and vintage cars on February 9 and 10.

The focus of the 23rd George Old Car Show, driven by Oakhurst Insurance, was on rare and exotic cars.

Included among the gems on show in the heart of the Garden Route were Dr Waldo Scribante’s 1971 Porsche 914, one of only seven in existence. Also on display was a true beauty from 1912, an Everitt-Metzger-Flanders (EMF) from owner Robert Middelman of Botrivier. The well-known Mercedes Benz series 111/2 (affectionately known as the Vlerkie series) had a number of its cars on display as it celebrated its 60th anniversary.

In addition to the vintage and classic cars, a number of new exhibits were also present, as well as old favourites like the stationary engines and the more than 5,000 model cars. Various stalls sold a range of car accessories, spare parts and novelty items.

BMW resurrects legendary 530 MLE

The company will restore and unveil the SA-only motor-racing model first built more than 42 years ago
21 days ago

Top 10 classic car buys for 2018

Thinking of investing in a classic car? Check out these movers and shakers
2 months ago

Driving BMW’s back-to-the-future cars

From the quirky ZI to the stunning Z8, these classics still deliver an exciting drive, writes Mark Smyth
3 months ago

Shows far and wide celebrate blasts from the past

Two notable classic car events were held within striking distance of Jo’burg’s CBD at the weekend. The Maluti Motor Show celebrated its 10-year ...
3 months ago

Has the classic car price bubble burst?

After the value hikes of recent years, softened prices have made classics more of a collector’s market again, writes Stuart Johnston
4 months ago

