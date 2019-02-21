Life / Motoring

Classic cars fetch top dollar at auction

Retromobile auction in Paris bags a record R1.27bn from wealthy motor collectors

21 February 2019 - 05:02 Motor News Reporter
The classic-car investment market had a strong start to the year at the Rétromobile auctions held in Paris from February 5 to 9. Picture: ARTCURIAL
The classic-car investment market had a strong start to the year at the Rétromobile auctions held in Paris from February 5 to 9.

Official auction house Artcurial and RM-Sotheby’s — the world's biggest collectible car auctioneer — both achieved their highest sales totals to date at the annual classic auto show. The overall result, including Bonhams which dropped slightly from previous years, was reported as an all-time high auction total of over $90m (R1.27bn).

Artcurial revealed that its buyers came from 20 countries, indicating an international upswing in the prestige pre-owned market.

Here are some of the auction highlights:

This 1992 Porsche 928 GTS (with mileage just under 17,000km) sold for €138.000 (R2.2m), with RM Sotheby’s noting that this enthusiast favourite for years is steadily gaining appreciation from collectors, and that low-mileage 928s of any variety are difficult to find. Picture: RM SOTHEBY'S
This 1964 Volkswagen Type 24 kombi "21 windows" sold for €143,040 (R2.3m). These kombis are sought-after collectors’cars, and the fact that this unit had just 17,800km on the odometer helped it achieve its price. Picture: ARTCURIAL
Only 57 units were built of the BMW Alpina B12 5.7, a 1994 supercar that was based on the 850CSi. It was powered by a 5.7l V12 engine and boasted 310kW of power and a 300km/h top speed. With just 46,886 km on the clock, this finely cared-for example fetched €207,000 (R3.3m) at the auction. Picture: RM SOTHEBY'S
In the early 2000s Mercedes-Benz and McLaren begat a supercar called the SLS, and this low-mileage example is the GT Roadster Final Edition with only 15,730km on the odo. Just 350 units of the SLS were made before Mercedes and McLaren went their separate supercar ways. Picture: ARTCURIAL
Anything with a Bugatti badge tends to fetch a high price, and so it was with this 1937 Bugatti Type 57 Cabriolet par Graber, of which only nine were built, which went to its new owner for €500,640 (R8m). Picture: ARTCURIAL
The highest price fetched at the auction was €16,745,600 (R267.7m) for this 1939 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900 B Touring Berlinetta. It became the third most expensive pre-war car yet to sell at auction. The highest price fetched at the auction was €16,745,600 (R267.7m) for this 1939 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900 B Touring Berlinetta. It became the third most expensive pre-war car yet to sell at auction. Before the Second World War, the Alfa Romeo 8C 2900 was the fastest production car on the market. Less than 50 copies were produced, including only five in the legendary form of the Berlin Touring. It’s been in the same family for 43 years, and has appreciated considerably in value since it was acquired for €10,000 (R160,000) in 1976. Picture: ARTCURIAL
Under the hammer: tips to buy smart

Ensure that you are ready and able to access sufficient funds to cover the cost of bids and auction fees
New site set to disrupt market

A new auction website is launching in SA which is aimed as much at the public as the trade
Joburg classic-car auction to be one of the biggest in Africa

More than a hundred classic cars and motorcycles will go under the hammer for Concours SA in August, including a 1955 Austin Healey and a 1954 Triumph
Repossessed cars offer chance for affordable wheels

Auctions still appear to be providing a good opportunity for those seeking a bargain
