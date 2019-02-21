AUCTIONS
Classic cars fetch top dollar at auction
Retromobile auction in Paris bags a record R1.27bn from wealthy motor collectors
The classic-car investment market had a strong start to the year at the Rétromobile auctions held in Paris from February 5 to 9.
Official auction house Artcurial and RM-Sotheby’s — the world's biggest collectible car auctioneer — both achieved their highest sales totals to date at the annual classic auto show. The overall result, including Bonhams which dropped slightly from previous years, was reported as an all-time high auction total of over $90m (R1.27bn).
Artcurial revealed that its buyers came from 20 countries, indicating an international upswing in the prestige pre-owned market.
Only 57 units were built of the BMW Alpina B12 5.7, a 1994 supercar that was based on the 850CSi. It was powered by a 5.7l V12 engine and boasted 310kW of power and a 300km/h top speed. With just 46,886 km on the clock, this finely cared-for example fetched €207,000 (R3.3m) at the auction. Picture: RM SOTHEBY'S
The highest price fetched at the auction was €16,745,600 (R267.7m) for this 1939 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900 B Touring Berlinetta. It became the third most expensive pre-war car yet to sell at auction. The highest price fetched at the auction was €16,745,600 (R267.7m) for this 1939 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900 B Touring Berlinetta. It became the third most expensive pre-war car yet to sell at auction. Before the Second World War, the Alfa Romeo 8C 2900 was the fastest production car on the market. Less than 50 copies were produced, including only five in the legendary form of the Berlin Touring. It’s been in the same family for 43 years, and has appreciated considerably in value since it was acquired for €10,000 (R160,000) in 1976. Picture: ARTCURIAL