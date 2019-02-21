Classic cars fetch top dollar at auction

The classic-car investment market had a strong start to the year at the Rétromobile auctions held in Paris from February 5 to 9.

Official auction house Artcurial and RM-Sotheby’s — the world's biggest collectible car auctioneer — both achieved their highest sales totals to date at the annual classic auto show. The overall result, including Bonhams which dropped slightly from previous years, was reported as an all-time high auction total of over $90m (R1.27bn).

Artcurial revealed that its buyers came from 20 countries, indicating an international upswing in the prestige pre-owned market.

Here are some of the auction highlights: