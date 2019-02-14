SA parts ways with the VW Passat

SA says cheers to the Passat

Just as the latest Passat is getting ready to have its coming-out party at the Geneva Motor Show in March, Volkswagen (VW) SA has decided to call time on the long-running model range.

The Passat has been on the local market since June 1974 but VW finally decided to pull the plug after the mid-sized sedan sold only 157 units in 2018. It’s a tough time for sedans in general as modern car buyers increasingly flock to SUVs instead.

It wasn’t always that way, and in its late 1970s heyday the Passat sold 60,000 units over five years. It was discontinued in the mid 1980s and returned in the late 1990s but sales never really took off for the well-equipped but conservatively styled family sedan, with only 10,692 units sold between 1999 and 2018.

What partly sealed the Passat’s fate was the local introduction of the shapely new VW Arteon coupe-sedan in May 2018, which has outsold its more conservative stablemate (though it’s still a niche seller with 211 units sold since launch).

Had VW decided to sell the newly updated Passat being introduced in Europe, it would have opened up local buyers to some savvy new tech from VW, such as electronic dampers to improve ride quality, a Travel Assist partial autonomous driving system, as well as VW’s third-generation Modular Infotainment Matrix with a permanently integrated SIM card.

The latter enables the driver to use a mobile phone as a key to unlock and start the car, store vehicle settings in the cloud, receive improved navigation services with real-time information and have online voice recognition.