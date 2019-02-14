No boot space in the Jimny? No problem
Suzuki’s popular little SUV doesn’t offer much luggage space, so Thule has designed roof carriers
Suzuki’s Jimny, the SUV flavour of the moment, continues to capture the imagination of a global audience, from potential owners to modifiers. Now Thule SA, the manufacturer and supplier of outdoor lifestyle accessories, has found a way to expand the luggage capacity of the cute 4x4.
While the new Jimny’s passenger space has grown, its tiny boot leaves a lot to be desired, so Thule has speedily found a roof-rack solution for the all-new Suzuki Jimny, which has recently gone on sale.
“We chose to fit our photo car with the tried-and-tested Thule square bar — an appropriate choice considering the retro styling of the little Suzuki,” said Thule SA’s Richard Downey.
With a wide range of products, the company has chosen its rugged Canyon roof-basket option, which is lauded as hard-wearing, along with Thule Chasm bags designed to handle open weather. Alternatively, an enclosed, aerodynamic and lockable luggage box is an option.
This new medium-sized Thule Force XT box combines 400l of luggage volume with a 75kg load capacity. It opens from either side for ease of use.
“We pride ourselves on being able to meet the needs of vehicle owners, irrespective of their lifestyle activity or vehicle type,” said Downey.