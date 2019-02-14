Life / Motoring

NEWS

How to earn a Ferrari in just nine hours

Study shows most Premier League footballers can pay off their car within just one game

14 February 2019 - 05:02 Motor News Reporter
It took Son Heung-Min nine hours on the field to earn his R20m LaFerrari. Picture: SUPPLIED, Inset: REUTERS
It's no secret that Premier League footballers are paid well for running around the pitch for 90 minutes each week.

But research released by UK car insurer Compare the Market really puts into perspective the real-world value of their earnings.

A price tag of hundreds of thousands of pounds for a luxury or sports car can seem like spare change to the highest-paid players.

It would take the average UK driver nearly 42 years to pay off a LaFerrari.
Compare the Market studied 64 top footballers to reveal who could afford to buy their cars fastest, looking at their earnings and the value of their most expensive car.

According to the study the average Premier League car costs £154,600 (R2.7m). On average, the majority of players can pay off the cost of their car within the space of just one game. Compare this to paying off your VW Polo Vivo over 72 months.

At one end of the spectrum, Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva could pay for his modest Smart Fortwo in as little as six minutes of game time and despite a weekly wage of £120,000 (R2.1m), it shows that big money doesn’t always mean big wheels.

Bernardo Silva took all of five minutes to afford a Smart Fortwo. Picture: SUPPLIED, Inset: REUTERS
At the other end of the scale, Tottenham Hotspur and South Korea striker Son Heung-Min bags the prize for the most expensive wheels in the Premier League, being the proud owner of a Ferrari LaFerrari worth £1.15m (R20m).

Despite this, it would still take just six games for Son to earn enough to pay for this supercar.

Looking at the Premier League's top players, the study found those players who could pay off their car the quickest are:

  • Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Smart Fortwo - five minutes' match time
  • Alvaro Morata (Chelsea), Mercedes A-Class - 10 minutes' match time
  • Nemanja Matic (Manchester United), Mini Cooper - 11 minutes' match time
  • N'Golo Kante (Chelsea), Mini Cooper - 11 minutes' match time
  • Ander Herrera (Manchester United), Mercedes A-Class - 14 minutes' match time

And at the higher end of car values; those who need to play a little longer to pay off their car are:

  • Son Heung-Min (Spurs), Ferrari LaFerrari - 540 minutes' (nine hours) match time
  • Dele Alli (Spurs), Bentley Continental GT Supersports - 239 minutes' match time
  • Ederson Moraes (Manchester City), Ferrari FF - 233 minutes' match time
  • Marko Arnautovic (West Ham), Ferrari F12 Berlinetta - 159 minutes' match time
  • Danny Ings (Southampton), Mercedes AMG GT S - 157 minutes' match time 

The full results can be found HERE

Pawning your car is likely to get you the worst financial deal

' I have yet to see a client who has pawned their car and had a successful experience '
Money
4 days ago

Job cuts have gutted Tesla’s delivery team, say former workers

The layoffs could fuel investor fears that demand in the US for the Model 3 — which is crucial to the carmaker’s long-term profitability — has tailed ...
Companies
2 days ago

Daimler hit by drop in Mercedes profits

Despite increase in sales, tariffs and trade wars diminish German carmaker's earnings
Companies
7 days ago

Exports boost SA’s light-vehicle manufacturers’ sales

Stagnant Africa economies hold gloomy prospects for truck companies 
Economy
10 days ago

