What’s it like to live with an electric car?

As their ranges improve and their prices become more realistic, electric vehicles (EVs) will become our mainstream form of transport one day. By 2025 it’s predicted that 11% of cars sold globally will be battery powered, while by 2040 they’re expected to surpass sales of internal-combustion engine cars.

But what’s it like to live with an electric vehicle right now? We tracked down Shaun Maidment, an EV early adopter who has driven over 188,000km on his BMW i3 since buying it new in 2016, to ask him about his ownership experience:

Q: Why did you buy an electric vehicle?

A: I was doing a lot of mileage and spending R3,000 to R4,000 on petrol every month.

I was sceptical about an EV at first, but I did the math and found that I’d save so much money on fuel, even though the i3 was quite expensive.

Q: What’s the range?

It’s the older i3 so the range is about 120km [a new i3 with double the battery capacity will soon be launched in SA]. It’s the REX (range-extended) model with the optional small petrol engine which gives an extra 150km of range, and I drove the car from Joburg to Durban by just topping up at petrol stations along the way, no problem.

The petrol engine stopped working after the warranty had expired at 100,000km and BMW quoted R17,000 to repair it, but I haven’t bothered as to be honest I don’t usually need it. I’ve driven the car for over a year now on electric power only.

Q: How long does it take to charge?

About eight hours at a normal wall plug. I either charge it overnight at home or take it to a BMW or Nissan dealership to quick-charge for free. I do a lot of mileage — 2,500 to 4,000km a month — but I don’t have a problem with range anxiety because if the battery’s running low I just pop into a dealer for a quick-charge, where I can work on my laptop and have a coffee while it’s charging. It would take about two-and-a-half hours to quick-charge to full but I can be on my way in half an hour or so with a decent range.

Range anxiety isn’t such an issue; you charge the car wherever it’s parked.