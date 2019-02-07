VW revs up the venom in Golf R

Volkswagen SA has announced minor exterior tweaks and a 15kW power upgrade for its Golf R.

Output jumps from 213kW and 380Nm to a heady 228kW and 400Nm on tap, in the process becoming the most powerful series Golf yet sold by VW SA. The 2.0 TSI turbo four-cylinder engine distributes power to all four wheels via a seven-speed DSG auto gearbox. Acceleration times from standstill to 0-100km/h are claimed at 4.6 seconds — a figure that interestingly remains unchanged from the previous generation car.

New aesthetic highlights can be achieved with the fitment of an optional R Performance Titanium exhaust, and R Performance brakes with brake calipers painted black with the “R” logo.

Standard items on the top Golf include LED headlights and taillights, matte chrome exterior mirror housing caps or optionally in carbon, and “Spielberg” 19-inch alloy wheels. Customers have a wide choice of optional alloys to fit such as the decidedly stylish grey metallic 19-inch “Pretoria” alloy wheels.