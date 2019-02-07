Life / Motoring

VW revs up the venom in Golf R

Now with 228kW, the wick is turned up on the formidable hatchback

07 February 2019 - 05:04 Motor News Reporter

Volkswagen SA has announced minor exterior tweaks and a 15kW power upgrade for its Golf R.

Output jumps from 213kW and 380Nm to a heady 228kW and 400Nm on tap, in the process becoming the most powerful series Golf yet sold by VW SA. The 2.0 TSI turbo four-cylinder engine distributes power to all four wheels via a seven-speed DSG auto gearbox. Acceleration times from standstill to 0-100km/h are claimed at 4.6 seconds — a figure that interestingly remains unchanged from the previous generation car.

New aesthetic highlights can be achieved with the fitment of an optional R Performance Titanium exhaust, and R Performance brakes with brake calipers painted black with the “R” logo.

Standard items on the top Golf include LED headlights and taillights, matte chrome exterior mirror housing caps or optionally in carbon, and “Spielberg” 19-inch alloy wheels. Customers have a wide choice of optional alloys to fit such as the decidedly stylish grey metallic 19-inch “Pretoria” alloy wheels.

Along with the power boost an optional, sportier titanium exhaust system is now available. Pic: SUPPLIED
Along with the power boost an optional, sportier titanium exhaust system is now available. Pic: SUPPLIED

Standard equipment found in the Golf R is a panoramic sunroof and active info display which can be scaled up to an optionally fitted 23cm screen with gesture control. Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Traffic Alert, as well as Adaptive Cruise Control with Front Assist, Autonomous Emergency Braking System and Adaptive chassis control can also be ordered.

The Golf R is offered in variety of colours, including Tornado Red, Pure White, Atlantic Blue Metallic, Indium Grey Metallic, Deep Black Pearl Effect Oryx White Mother of Pearl Effect and the classic Lapiz Blue Metallic paint finish.

Priced at R676,000, the Golf R comes standard with a five-year/90,000km Service Plan, three-year/120,000km warranty and a 12-year anticorrosion warranty. Service interval is 15,000km.

