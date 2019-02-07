Lips are sealed as Pagani Huayra Roadster lands in SA

To non-petrolheads, a Pagani Huayra might sound like an obscure vegetable in the latest fad diet. It is, in fact, an ultra-exclusive Italian supercar that makes Lamborghinis and Ferraris look decidedly mainstream by comparison.

When too many of your neighbours are driving Aventadors, Pagani Automobili is who you go to in order to stay ahead in the one-upmanship game. The niche carmaker was founded in 1992 by Horacio Pagani, formerly of Lamborghini, and its first car was the Zonda, launched in 1999.

Only 100 Pagani Huayra Roadsters will ever be built, and two SA owners are among the fortunate few around the world to have bagged one.

Daytona, the local Pagani importer, took the wraps off one of these carbon fibre beauties at the opening of its new super dealership in Melrose Arch, Johannesburg, this week.

Pagani occupies a small corner of the new 8,000m2 dealership, which is also home to the McLaren, Aston Martin and Rolls-Royce brands after Daytona moved from its long-serving Sandton facility.