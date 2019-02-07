Lexus RC coupe gets a nip and tuck

The Lexus RC, a niche player in the premium automaker’s line-up, has been given a mid-life nip and tuck for 2019.

The attractive sports coupe was launched in SA in 2014 as a Japanese alternative to cars like the BMW 4 Series, Audi A5 and Mercedes-Benz C-Class coupe. High on good looks if short on rear legroom, the two-door coupe is aimed at individualists seeking to break from the herd.

A facelift sees the sleek coupe endowed with a new front bumper, reshaped headlights, and a new grille mesh pattern to give the car what Lexus describes as a more distinguished appearance.

The rear restyle is aerodynamic as well as cosmetic, with new air ducts added to the corners of the rear bumper for claimed better handling stability. The tail lights now have more pronounced L-shaped lenses that are a new signature design feature for Lexus coupes.

Inside, the car acquires a brushed treatment to some of the controls and panels to generate a classier feel. The car also acquires the premium-looking analogue clock from its bigger brother, the Lexus LC coupe.

It’s a smart cabin with a high-tech look and a premium vibe. The infotainment screen’s a little small compared with the supersized interfaces that are becoming de rigueur and the ergonomics are generally good, with physical buttons to quick-access many features, though the touchpad-style controller between the front seats is finicky to use.