World's fastest public roads will stay that way

The hypercar haven of Germany will retain its status as the fastest in the world after the government rejected proposals from safety and environment groups for a blanket 130km/h maximum limit on autobahns.

But it has come at a cost, with the German government under fire at home from the same lobby groups that helped usher in old-diesel bans in some of the country’s busiest cities.

While plenty of drivers around the world would drool at the prospect of a 130km/h maximum speed limit, Germans regarded it as an assault on their civil liberties.

About 70% of Germany’s extensive 25,767km of multilane, divided autobahn network is free of speed limits, and many Germans — including car company executives — have put the government under pressure to retain the world’s fastest public roads.

Critics of the announcement insist the lowering of the speed limit, as recommended by a government-appointed commission on future mobility — was canned after the car industry’s intensive lobbying.

Yet there was a groundswell of public pressure to retain the unlimited autobahns after it leaked out that the commission was recommending their axing. It suggested a maximum speed of 130km/h to improve road safety and lower carbon dioxide emissions.

Germany's transport minister, Andreas Scheuer, attacked the speed limit proposal this week, calling it “against all common sense”. “The principle of freedom has proven itself,” Scheuer said at a press conference.

“Whoever wants to drive 120 can drive 120, and those who want to go faster can do that too. Why this constant micromanagement?” he asked.

Scheuer insisted German autobahns were the safest in the world and that a limit would cut the country’s road transport emissions by less than 0.5%.

Communicating with lights

Jaguar Land Rover have developed a system that projects the direction of travel on to the road ahead of self-driving vehicles, to tell other road users what it is going to do next.

The intelligent technology beams a series of projections on to the road to show the future intentions of the vehicle — for example stopping and turning left or right — as part of research into how people can develop their trust in autonomous technology. In the future, the projections could even be used to share obstacle detection and journey updates with pedestrians.