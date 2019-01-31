This Bentley is a GT in the purest sense

The B4407 is one of the roads loved by British motoring mag testers and it’s easy to see why. It is a single-lane road that meanders over the Welsh hills from Ffestiniog to Ysbyty Ifan (don’t ask me, I can’t pronounce it either) for just under 16km. It is very much like those pristine pieces of single-lane tarmac you see in Rally Deutschland, but with fewer trees and more sheep.

It’s also not much wider than the new Bentley Continental GT, so it’s important to place this 2,187mm wide, W12 wielding piece of handcrafted grand tourer carefully. Get everything right on the B4407 and the Conti comes into its own. Granted, the road is probably better suited to something smaller, lighter and more nimble, like a Porsche Cayman or a feisty little hot hatch, but the Conti loved every metre of it and not surprisingly so did I.

I’d picked the car up from Bentley head office in Crewe, in northern England, the day before after chatting with the brand’s head of interior design Darren Day. His insight into the intricacies of the interior design allowed me to admire the cockpit in which I was so comfortably positioned even more. There’s workmanship here, real workmanship, the kind that takes years to learn and even more to master.

A major talking point is the rotating infotainment screen, which contains hundreds of components to make sure it works perfectly every time. Before pushing the start button, it’s a piece of perfectly matched wood, but fire up the twin-turbocharged W12 and it rotates silently to reveal the infotainment screen.

Not knowing the roads yet, the navigation map was the best option, but on longer stretches you can push a button and it will rotate again to show three elegant dials. These dials represent driving (outside air temp), luxury (compass) and performance (lap timer).