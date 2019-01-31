Ogier takes first blood in rally season opener

Current WRCchampion Sébastien Ogier put in a heroic drive on snow, ice and dry tar in the French Alps on his first return to Citroën, securinghis sixth straight win at Rallye Monte Carlo on Sunday.

He fended off a determined Thierry Neuville (Hyundai) by just 2.2 seconds, one of the closest finishes yet in world rallying.

“It ’s the rally I want to win the most in the season, that’s why I’m so happy now,” said Ogier,whose home town of Gap hosted the opening three days of the rally.

“Six years in a row with threedifferent cars — that ’s not so bad!” he added.

Neuville could only reflect on a second-day overshoot that cost 15 seconds and, ultimately, victory.

“It was a close fight, butwe gave him a nice present on Friday when we made a mistakeand gave him the lead,” he said.

Third place went to Ott Tänakin a Toyota Yaris. After a cleans weep of four stage wins on Saturday,the Estonian’s luck ranout when a broken wheel rim on Friday cost him almost 2 minutes 30 seconds.

Nine-times world champion Sebastien Loeb started his limited return to WRC by finishing fourth in his Hyundai i20 coupe.

The next event is Rally Swedenfrom February 14-17.

Overall result, Rallye Monte Carlo

1. Sebastien Ogier/Julien Ingrassia (Citroën C3 WRC) 3h21m15.9s

2. Thierry Neuville/NicolasGilsoul (Hyundai i20 CoupeWRC) +2.2s

3. Ott Tanak/Martin Jarveoja(Toyota Yaris WRC) +2m15.2s

4. Sebastien Loeb/Daniel Elena(Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC)+2m28.2s

5. Jari-Matti Latvala/Miikka Anttila (Toyota Yaris WRC)+2m29. 9s

6. Kris Meeke/Seb Marshall(Toyota Yaris WRC) +5m36.2s

7. Gus Greensmith/Elliott Edmondson (Ford Fiesta R5)+13m04.6s

8. Yoann Bonato/Benjamin Boulloud (Citroën C3 R5)+13m56.5s

9. Stephane Sarrazin/Jacques-Julien Renucci (Hyundai i20 R5)+14m06.8s

10. Adrien Fourmaux/Renaud Jamoul (Citroën C3 R5)+16m03.4 s