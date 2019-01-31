News
Cars that are top of the pops
Automotive awards reveal the best cars to buy in 2019 according to motoring journalists, social influencers and the public
The 2018-19 Cars.co.za Consumer Awards, powered by WesBank, concluded with the announcement of 12 category winners and the awarding of the prestigious Brand of the Year title at a red carpet event hosted at Kyalami Raceway in Johannesburg on January 24.
The event was attended by 350 guests who included finance sector and automotive industry bigwigs, media and a variety of celebrities, some of whom, like Springbok Victor Matfield and DJ Fresh, played the role of category winner announcers.
The significance of these awards is the aim to unearth the best car buys in a calendar year. The panel of judges includes motoring journalists from various SA publications, celebrities and individuals who hold public influence in their respective roles.
They score the list of contenders during back-to-back testing that happens at the Gerotek vehicle testing facility on the outskirts of Pretoria. The cars are taken through their paces in an assortment of tests for analysis in disciplines such as emergency lane-changing stability, wet surface grip, braking power and cornering ability. The Lifestyle bakkie category is also tested for offroad driving prowess and trailer-pulling power.
The CarsAwards incorporate the general public’s vote and experiences with brands through an ownership survey. This contributes 50% to the final tally of points awarded to a car by the panel of judges, with the most prestigious title awarded by #CarsAwards — Brand of the Year — based solely on the findings of the ownership satisfaction survey.
Hannes Oosthuizen, Cars.co.za’s consumer experience manager says: “From the start in 2015 it was our goal to build an awards programme that could be used as a buying guide and which would reach the entire population, not only those who follow motoring publications.
With 50% of a vehicle’s final score determined by a brand’s performance in the survey, a car only really stands a very good chance of winning if it is a good product in the eyes of the judges and if the brand delivers solid after-sales service, he says.
Category winners of the 2018-19 Cars.co.za Consumer Awards – powered by WesBank
Budget Car: Suzuki Swift 1.2 GL
Compact Hatch: Volkswagen Polo 1.0TSI Comfortline Auto
Premium Compact: Mercedes-Benz A200 AMG-Line
Compact Family Car: Nissan Qashqai 1.2 Acenta Auto
Family Car: Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace 1.4 TSI Trendline
Business Class: Volkswagen Arteon 2.0TSI 4Motion R-Line
Executive Sedan: Mercedes-Benz E220d Avantgarde
Leisure Double-Cab: Volkswagen Amarok 3.0 V6 TDI 4Motion Highline Plus
Adventure SUV: Toyota Fortuner 2.8 GD-6 4x4 Auto
Executive SUV: Volvo XC60 D5 AWD R-Design
Premium SUV: Range Rover Velar D300 R-Dynamic SE
Hot Hatch: Honda Civic Type R
Performance Car: No trophy awarded