Cars that are top of the pops

The CarsAwards incorporate the general public’s vote and experiences with brands through an ownership survey. This contributes 50% to the final tally of points awarded to a car by the panel of judges, with the most prestigious title awarded by #CarsAwards — Brand of the Year — based solely on the findings of the ownership satisfaction survey.

Hannes Oosthuizen, Cars.co.za’s consumer experience manager says: “From the start in 2015 it was our goal to build an awards programme that could be used as a buying guide and which would reach the entire population, not only those who follow motoring publications.

With 50% of a vehicle’s final score determined by a brand’s performance in the survey, a car only really stands a very good chance of winning if it is a good product in the eyes of the judges and if the brand delivers solid after-sales service, he says.