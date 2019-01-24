Life / Motoring

LOCAL LAUNCH

SA’s most powerful SUV touches down

The order books for the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk are open in SA, and the asking price for the most powerful SUV in the land is around R2.2m

24 January 2019 - 05:08 Phuti Mpyane
New Grand Cherokee Trackhawk raises the performance bar in the sports SUV segment. Picture: SUPPLIED
New Grand Cherokee Trackhawk raises the performance bar in the sports SUV segment. Picture: SUPPLIED

The order books for the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk are open in SA,  and the asking price for the most powerful SUV in the land is R2,199,900.

The defining feature that separates this super SUV from the regular Cherokee SRT is the 522 kW and 874Nm supercharged 6.2lV8 engine that nestles under the bonnet. Best known as the “Hellcat” engine, it comes straight of out Chrysler’s Mopar skunk works where components of this Hemi engine are sculpted chiefly with US drag-racing culture in mind.  

First fitted in FCA’s Challenger muscle car range, this engine that features a raft of strengthened parts is coupled to a TorqueFlite eight-speed transmission and Quadra-Trac four-wheel drive with an electronic limited-slip diff. It’s claimed to propel the 2.5-ton SUV from 0-100 km/h in 3.5 seconds, blast past the quarter mile mark in 11.6 seconds and run out of steam only at 290km/h.

It’s also reported to tow 2,905kg. Retardation is by high-performance Brembo brakes which are claimed to not only bring the Trackhawk from 100km/h to a halt in 35m, they are also reported to be the largest in the segment with 400mm brake discs.

Fully-loaded luxury for the R2.2-million pricetag. Picture: SUPPLIED
Fully-loaded luxury for the R2.2-million pricetag. Picture: SUPPLIED

This SUV is equipped with five drive modes primed for optimal deployment of envisaged usage: Auto, Sport, Track, Tow and Snow. 

Easily identified with body-coloured wheel flares, side sill cladding, a sculpted bonnet with dual heat extractors and a unique Gloss Black rear valence chaperoned by a quartet of Black Chrome tipped big bore exhaust ports, the Trackhawk’s standard ride height has been lowered by 2.5cm and stands on standard-fitment 20-inch light alloy wheels that are 5.4 kg lighter than those of the SRT.

It wears Pirelli rubber in 295/45ZR20 Scorpion Verde All-Season or P Zero three-season tyres with an increased speed rating.

The brutally powerful Jeep is available in nine typical Jeep Grand Cherokee exterior colours of which two, Rhino and Redline II, remain exclusive to this model. For more spot-in-the-crowd posing it has “supercharged” badges on both front doors and “Trackhawk” pasted on the lift-gate.

Changes to the interior from the regular Grand Cherokee include a new 21cm Uconnect touchscreen with Trackhawk-exclusive Performance Pages, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, a flat-bottom three-spoke steering wheel, dark Ruby Red seatbelts and standard fitment Nappa leather seats with an embroidered “Trackhawk” logo.

Standard premium features include noise cancellation, a leather-stitched instrument panel, a dual-screen rear-seat entertainment centre with Blu-ray and an 825-watt Harman Kardon high-performance audio system with 19 speakers and two subwoofers, adaptive cruise control, advanced brake assist; blind-spot monitoring; rearward collision warning with crash mitigation; front and rear park assist; and lane departure warning.  

Another handy feature is a Trailer Hitch Camera View at Speed, which allows owners to view towed items through the rear-mounted camera while moving.  

Lexus launches striking new hybrid model

Lexus is pushing the hybrid agenda, now adding to it the IS 300h
Life
1 month ago

Great expectations at Aston Martin

Mark Smyth spoke with Philip Eaglesfield, president of Aston Martin UK and SA on the brand’s plans
Life
1 month ago

Evolutionary new BMW 3 Series is engineering supremacy

The new 3 Series dazzles with technology, new mechanical configurations and an all-new, all-wheel-drive range-topper.
Life
1 month ago

Mercedes-Benz X-Class now wields a big V6 engine

Genuine offroad capability and Amarok-beating power makes new X350d an aspirational pick-up
Life
1 month ago

New Hyundai Santa Fe gets stylish and even safer

A more eye-catching design, along with improved refinement and space, for Hyundai’s seven-seat SUV
Life
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Tradition meets state-of-the-art in new 911
Life / Motoring
2.
Ten exciting SA cars for 2019
Life / Motoring
3.
MARIKA SBOROS: Can eating fibre protect one from ...
Life
4.
Quick crossword
Lifestyle

Related Articles

Lexus launches striking new hybrid model
Life / Motoring

Great expectations at Aston Martin
Life / Motoring

Evolutionary new BMW 3 Series is engineering supremacy
Life / Motoring

Mercedes-Benz X-Class now wields a big V6 engine
Life / Motoring

BMW X5 arrives just in time for Christmas
Life / Motoring

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.