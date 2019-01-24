New Mercedes CLA breaks cover

The diversification of the current Mercedes-Benz A-Class is getting into swing following the revelation of its CLA four-door coupe variation at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

Not to be confused with the equally four-doored A-Class sedan which made its public debut at last year’s Paris Auto Show, and boasts a larger cabin due to its more traditional saloon design, the CLA is related to Merc’s sportier-looking coupe-shaped sedans such as the larger CLS.

Sharing the same front-wheel-drive configuration platform as the hatchback, the new CLA is 48mm longer, 53mm wider and 2mm lower than the model it replaces. According to Mercedes-Benz, in making this new CLA, a near complete rethink has resulted in moving the cabin slightly backwards, growing the length, and lowering of the bonnet line, which has resulted in a more harmonious, rather cheekier and sleeker looking car than its predecessor.

This sportier CLA offers less headroom than the hatch due to a swoopy roof which dips forcefully from the C-pillars, ending at a slimmer boot that features an altered light cluster design.

But the interior is pure A-Class in DNA. Similar equipment highlights are a further enhanced by the MBUX infotainment system with its large digital display screens that dominate the business area. It also gets the alluring turbine style air vents that characterise modern day Mercs.