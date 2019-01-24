Five concept cars from 2018 we wish they'd build

Peugeot e-Legend Concept:

First shown at 2018 Paris motor show, the e-Legend concept is the French brand’s vision for a fully electric and autonomous vehicle that looks nothing like the typical ho-hum, predictable looks of some modern concept cars.

In style it re-imagines the Peugeot 504 sold between 1968 and 1983. It was such a refreshing hit with Paris motor showgoers that it drew big crowds among a bevy of bulbous new shape cars and concepts surrounding its stand.

We understand why. Nothing tugs at the heart strings like a classic coupe shape to remind the world why the past is actually the future. One of its lovely features is a 49-inch digital screen curved towards the occupants, who can watch films, media content or even a shot of the road, depending on the driving mode selected.