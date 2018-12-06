Rivian reveals radical electric concepts

Rivian, a US start-up, revealed all-electric concepts of a bakkie and an SUV at the LA Auto Show. The company says it can match the acceleration of a supercar with a 0-100km/h time of 2.7 seconds, but can also wade through a river or climb the side of a mountain. Yeah, that will grab people’s attention.

Ken Shuman, the company’s chief communications officer, said it was founded in 2009 by Robert Scaringe, a graduate of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Since then he has amassed funding of $500m, even buying an old Mitsubishi assembly plant in Illinois in the US in 2017. That plant is being refurbished to produce Rivian vehicles.

“We are at a place where we’ve got things ready to go,” Shuman said. That’s impressive because a few days before the show, no one had ever heard of the company. But Shuman says that was how they wanted it.

“We were a stealth project for nine years,” he says. They even stealthily poached McLaren Automotive’s executive programme director Mark Vinnels, who was involved in all its new road cars from the MP4-12C to the latest 720S.

The designs are certainly unique, both inside and out. So too is some of the technology with the company using what it calls its Skateboard platform to package batteries and systems while quad-motors generate 147kW at each wheel with an overall torque figure of up to 522kW and overall torque up to 1,120Nm depending on battery packs.

Pricing starts at $61,500 with deliveries due to start in 2020. Deposits of $1,000 each are being taken.

“A lot of people in the EV [electric vehicle] space have done it wrong,” says Shuman. Now we’ll all be watching to see how Rivian plans to do it right.

