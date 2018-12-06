Grip-Tech takes wheel security to the next level

Grip-Tech has launched its new Auto-Grip GTX Series truck wheel locknut in SA. It's a product designed to call time on the commonplace occurrence of wheel/tyre theft from heavy commercial vehicles and trailers.

The latest GTX — for Grip Tech Extreme — incorporates features which make it effective yet user-friendly. Designed and manufactured locally, it represents the culmination of two years of research and development. At R259 per locknut, it is a cost-effective solution to what can be a very expensive problem.

Up to 10,000 unique "keys" can be created using a computer algorithm, making the removal of the nut virtually impossible without the matching adapter key. Codes can be allocated exclusively to a specific company or customer, so only they have the ability to order additional locks and keys of that type.

A nut which is hardened and tempered to meet original equipment manufacturer standards is the starting point for each GTX. The machined nut is fused under extreme pressure with a high-grade stainless-steel collar in a way that makes them inseparable.

Businesses in the transport, freight or logistics sector are the primary target market for the GTX.

“When wheels are stolen it is not only about a stranded vehicle and the direct replacement of each wheel/tyre, which can cost up to R20,000,” says Manuel Reis, MD of Grip-Tech. “The vehicle and its load, which is highly valuable, also becomes compromised, not to mention the damage done to the reputation of the company now unable to deliver on schedule.

Grip-Tech says it has tested the GTX against a multitude of attack methods and has created layers of anti-theft measures to counter any form of attack using chisels, hammers, and vice-grips.

For example, says Reis, the side face of the GTX locknut is tapered — so gripping it becomes extremely difficult. There are a number of closely guarded secrets but suffice to say that overcoming one security feature simply reveals another. The more it is brutalised, the more difficult the GTX becomes to remove.

To meet the needs of different truck and trailer operators, Grip-Tech keeps stock of GTX blanks in popular wheel nut types and sizes.

More information is available on the www.auto-grip.co.za website.