Gladiator trail-rates its chances in the ring

The Gladiator is planned to reach SA in the second quarter of 2019 and if it does arrive then it will do so with the Wrangler 3.6l V6 Pentastar engine under its bonnet, mated to an eight-speed auto or six-speed manual gearbox. In 2020 the Gladiator will get a 3.0l diesel motor too. But what about something a bit less Jeep-like, a bit alternative even?

Mrozowski told us that Jeep will introduce a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) version of the Wrangler in 2020 although would not divulge further details. The same set-up is likely to be made available in the Gladiator too.

There will be some tech in the bakkie as well, including an integrated camera for assistance systems such as active cruise control and autonomous emergency braking. There is a forward camera in the grille which will also go into Wrangler. It projects tyre grids on to the view in the infotainment screen so you can see your way through obstacles without leaving the vehicle.

Additional practicality also comes in the form of storage solutions in the rear. Lift up the seats and there is storage space underneath either for your dirt bike equipment, or for the components of the doors when you remove them. It’s a design feature that Langhals is very proud of and so he should be because bakkies rarely have decent storage in the rear of the cabin.

​From the streets of Jozi to the farms of the Eastern Cape, there are bakkies everywhere in SA, doing a wide range of jobs. Some like the Mazda BT-50 have appealed to the lifestyle market, while more recently we have seen the re-invention of the premium bakkie in the form of the Mercedes-Benz X-Class.

Langhals says that the new Jeep Gladiator is “in a segment of its own”. We’ll see, but in the meantime, let the debate between Jeep, Land Rover and Toyota Land Cruiser fans begin. I’ll grab the popcorn.