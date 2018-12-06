Life / Motoring

Commercial News

Electric Mercedes-Benz bus wafts in like a breath of fresh air

Pollution-free eCitaro fleet begins operation in Hamburg

06 December 2018 - 05:09 Motor News Reporter

Pollution-free eCitaro fleet begins operation in Hamburg

A fleet of 20 electric-powered eCitaro buses will help reduce smog in built-up areas. Picture: SUPPLIED
A fleet of 20 electric-powered eCitaro buses will help reduce smog in built-up areas. Picture: SUPPLIED

After its world premiere at the IAA Commercial Vehicles trade fair in September, the Mercedes-Benz eCitaro is bringing  a breath of fresh air to Hamburg, Germany.

The company has delivered the fully electric bus to the public transport company Hochbahn AG in Hamburg as part of an order for 20 eCitaro buses.

Till Oberwörder, Head of Daimler Buses, handed over the first eCitaro to  Hamburger Hochbahn board chairman Henrik Falk.

“The Mercedes‑Benz eCitaro is advancing electromobility. In producing the new eCitaro, we have developed a well thought out and sophisticated urban bus concept which will make a decisive contribution towards promoting electromobility in towns and cities,” said Oberwörder.

Starting in 2020, Hamburger Hochbahn intends to buy nothing but emission-free buses. It operates about  1,000 buses on 111 lines.

The Mercedes‑Benz eCitaro is the first fully-electric urban bus that has been developed and manufactured in Germany. Quiet and emission free on the road, it is an important building block on the way to reducing emissions, particularly in cities and other built-up areas.

Its innovative range-extending technology includes an energy-saving heat pump that warms the interior.

The modular battery packages have a total capacity of up to 243kWh. They are cooled to an ideal temperature in the eCitaro, which results in maximum charging, the highest usable capacity and a long life cycle. The batteries drive two electric motors at the wheel hub.

The three-door version for Hamburger Hochbahn has a comprehensive range of equipment with LED headlamps, LED exterior and interior lighting including ambient lighting in the passenger compartment, a warning system for closing doors with a red LED light strip, a separate automatic climate control for the passenger compartment and cockpit, and stability control.

The new eCitaro is based on the best-selling Mercedes-Benz Citaro, of which more than 50,000 have been sold.

Tesco, Volkwagen to build electric car-charging network

More than 2,400 charging bays will be rolled out across the UK in the next three years, as Tesco moves closer to its target of using 100% renewable ...
Companies
5 days ago

THE FT COLUMN: Europe will never be a top-tier geopolitical power

The crisis-prone monetary union and including countries that were not ready for membership are two reasons why the EU is now mostly obsessed with ...
Opinion
2 days ago

Vehicle giant GM struggles to keep up with market collapse

Car market collapse outruns General Motors’s moves to keep up
Companies
7 days ago

Mercedes-Benz A-Class enters the space age

Mercedes’s compact hatch is roomier and has a comfier ride, but it’s the Star Trek tech that really inspires
Life
7 days ago

Most read

1.
Sensor provides real-time monitoring of tyres
Life / Motoring
2.
Volvo to deploy robo trucks in Norway
Life / Motoring
3.
Mercedes-Benz X-Class now wields a big V6 engine
Life / Motoring
4.
Quick crossword
Lifestyle

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.