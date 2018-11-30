Mercedes-Benz X350d double cab exudes style, power and practicality

Arriving at any function or event in a vehicle carrying the three-pointed star always shows you as a person of great taste – someone who appreciates the concept of the best or nothing. Whether you are in the technology-laden A-Class, the proudly built in SA C-Class or one of the super-stylish SUV models, there’s nothing quite like arriving in a Mercedes-Benz.

Until recently, it was not so easy to show you appreciate the finer things in life by arriving in a double cab. Then the new Mercedes-Benz X-Class came along and suddenly a new star was born; one that features all the hallmarks of a vehicle rapidly wearing that Stuttgart badge. The X-Class exudes style, charisma, confidence and power.

And now it features even more power because Mercedes-Benz Vans is bringing you the new X350d, the model that currently sits at the top of the X-Class range.

“We are confident that the new V6 X-Class range-topper presents a next to none offering - combining modern design, safety, sophistication and a supreme level of comfort,” says Nadia Trimmel, vice-president of Mercedes-Benz Vans Southern Africa. “The V6 X350d reflects luxury and performance, best characterised by quality engineering and of course, power like no other.”

Power comes in the form of a superb 3.0-litre V6 turbodiesel engine generating 190kW and 550Nm of torque, but the X350d is about more than power, it is about the sense of power, the sense of achievement and success. It is a statement and it makes a statement, saying you understand what style is all about, that you appreciate the technology that makes it a bakkie like no other.

Whether you opt for the Progressive or the Power trim levels, the X350d has presence. It makes an entrance when you arrive at a smart function in the city, an event in the country or merely a get together with friends at your favourite coffee spot. The X350d always looks stylish, always looks cool.

That Mercedes-Benz style continues on the inside too with an interior that features all the characteristics of a vehicle that carries the famous three-pointed star. Depending on the model, the interior features luxurious seats in cloth or special ARTICO man-made leather. Certain derivatives have the latest Mercedes-Benz infotainment system with a touchpad interface and controls on the steering wheel, all to make any Mercedes-Benz owner feel right at home inside the X-Class.

But the X-Class has something else too, something else that impresses because as well as all its style and technology, the X350d is practical too. It has all the features you expect of a Mercedes-Benz but this is a double cab – one that has power, presence and practicality. It can carry a load of up to 965kg in its cargo bay, making it perfect for those who need a premium double cab for business or to suit their active lifestyle.

It suits those with a sense of adventure too because the morning after a smart function in the city, the X350d could be taking you out in search of new spaces where you can make the most of the 222mm of ground clearance and the superb 4MATIC all-wheel drive system.

It is the best of all worlds, a double cab that epitomises the X-Class double cab’s pay-off line: A first of a new kind. If you want people to see how much you appreciate power, style and practicality then experience the new Mercedes-Benz X350d at your nearest dealership or at www.x-class.co.za and you too could be experiencing #BeautForce.

