Time for beaut force

Stylish and luxurious are common adjectives when it comes to new cars, but they are rarely paired when one talks about double cabs. Until now, because for those who are seeking style, luxury and a whole lot more in a double cab, then the answer has arrived in the form of the new Mercedes-Benz X350d.

It’s time to cross out everything you know about a double-cab, because after defining the premium double cab segment with the new X-Class, now Mercedes-Benz Vans has added even more strength to complement the style and luxury in the form of the X350d.

The new Mercedes-Benz X350d features some seriously strong muscle beneath its executive looks in the form of a turbocharged V6 engine producing 190kW of power and 550Nm of torque. The engine is the latest in technology too, with NANOSLIDE cylinder liner coatings, the same as those used in the competitive world of Formula 1 where Mercedes-Benz once again won the Manufacturers’ Championship in 2018.

All this power is easily controlled by the 4MATIC four-wheel drive system which is rear-biased to fulfil the car-like characteristics that make the X-Class the Mercedes of double cabs. Like other X-Class models, the X350d features three all-wheel drive modes: 4MAT for better dynamics, 4H for mild off-road and gravel driving and 4L for the tougher stuff.

Standard is the 7G-Tronic Plus automatic gearbox which features shift paddles on the steering wheel for even more driver involvement. There is also a Dynamic Select system, with options that allow the driver to choose between Comfort, Eco, Sport, Manual or Off-Road modes, depending on the terrain or for that matter, the mood. The Dynamic Select system on the X350d allows the driver to get the best from the model that currently sits at the top of the X-Class range.

“We are confident that the new V6 X-Class range-topper presents a next to none offering - combining modern design, safety, sophistication and a supreme level of comfort,” says Nadia Trimmel, vice-president of Mercedes-Benz Vans Southern Africa. “The V6 X-Class reflects luxury and performance, best characterised by quality engineering and of course, power like no other.”

The new X350d is available in either Progressive or Power trim levels, both of which offer extensive levels of equipment. Progressive versions get 17-inch six-spoke alloy wheels and an eight-speaker audio system while opt for the Power derivative and you get 18-inch alloys, LED headlights, ARTICO man-made leather with DINAMICA microfibre and an infotainment system with a multifunction touchpad. The Power models also feature chrome-plated protection under the front bumper and a chrome-laced rear bumper for that extra touch of class and off-road appeal.

All of these elements come together to make the Mercedes-Benz X350d so much more than a premium double cab. It's as at home on the trendy streets of our cities as it is enjoying a sporty drive through awesome mountain passes, tackling a gravel road or arriving at your best friend’s wedding. The X350d is designed to impress and engineered to be impressive.

If you are looking for beauty and strength then we suggest you cross out everything you know about a double-cab and go and check out the new Mercedes-Benz X350d at your nearest dealership or at www.x-class.co.za because #BeautForce should be all you need.

This article was paid for by Mercedes-Benz.