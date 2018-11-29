New Suzuki Swift offers much more for the cool kids

Suzuki has made some cool cars over the years. Just think back to the iconic SJ410 or more recently the great Swift Sport. Even its rarely seen Kizashi has something of a cult following among its fans, and it looks like Suzi will have yet another winner in the form of the latest Jimny.

Then there’s the Swift, traditionally a mainstay for the brand, but it would be fair to say that it has sat on the verge of being cool rather than actually being in the club in spite of its attempt to look a bit like a racing helmet. It has always been a great package, as Motor News found out when we ran a previous generation in our long-term fleet, but it wasn’t quite up there with its key rivals.

Its evergreen popularity is reflected in the fact that it accounts for nearly half of Suzuki SA’s sales each month. The styling is slightly more trendy, with a cheeky facade and those blacked out C-pillars. Wheel covers on our range-topping GL were a disappointment but it’s got Bluetooth so don’t complain.

The latest generation sits on a new platform and while it is 10mm shorter, it is 40mm wider and, most importantly, the wheelbase has grown 20mm to 2,450mm. The key point here is more interior space, including in the boot, which was always a little cramped. In fact, Suzuki has managed to increase boot space by a whopping 58l to 268l.