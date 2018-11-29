New Mercedes-Benz Actros: hard-wearing good looks and exemplary safety standards

With more than 25,000 vehicles sold in SA since it was introduced to the market in 1998, the Actros family has long been the most significant success story in the heavy-duty truck sector. Since the launch of the new Actros in May this year, an additional three models have been added to the range and Mercedes-Benz will continue to expand the range over the coming months.

The new Actros was launched in Europe in 2011, available then only as a Euro VI. To meet the high requirements set out by Mercedes-Benz Trucks in terms of reliability and market suitability, extensive technical and product modifications have been made to the European Actros to ensure that the new truck will live up to the Mercedes-Benz Trucks brand reputation of “Trucks you can trust”.

The high standards set by the previous Actros make it an extremely tough act to follow, but the new Actros succeeds in doing this, making life even easier for operators by cutting fuel costs and increasing vehicle availability

A key factor that allows the new Actros to achieve this is a drivetrain from a single source. The engines, transmissions and axles are all designed and manufactured in-house by Mercedes-Benz to ensure that components in the drivetrain can be perfectly matched to each other.

Unlike its predecessor, the new Actros is available as a truck-tractor only, in both air and steel suspension. Rigid distribution, construction, off-road and specialised application vehicles will be supported by the new Arocs range, which will be introduced early in 2019.

The new Actros standard models are available in Euro III or Euro V engine configurations. The new Euro V models are the most efficient and environmentally responsible vehicles on offer in the new Actros range and are of particular interest to customers who want to have the most efficient truck available today while showing their commitment to environmental awareness.

Like its predecessor, the new Actros is an undisputed leader in the safety stakes. In addition to Lane Keeping Assist, a driver airbag and Stability Control Assist, which were already standard on its predecessor, the new range is complemented by additional safety features. These include Attention Assist, Active Brake Assist 4 (including Proximity Control Assist), Roll Control Assist and Seat Belt Monitoring. These systems help the driver remain in control in critical situations.

The standard models are also equipped with the extremely comfortable L-cab StreamSpace 2.5m cabin. Alcoa Aluminium Dura Bright Rims as well as adjustable top and side air-deflectors further complement the high levels of standard equipment specification on these models.

Service intervals on the new Actros are all flexible, ensuring that it always gets the maximum value out of all service components, leading to less wastage and lower maintenance costs. Service rates on the new Actros will save customers up to 6%, and service intervals up to 50,000km for Euro III engines and up to 80,000km for Euro V engines in long-haul are possible, depending on customer application and route profile.

The new Actros comes standard with a one-year/unlimited-kilometre complete vehicle warranty and a five-year/650,000km standard warranty on the drivetrain.

This article was paid for by Mercedes-Benz.