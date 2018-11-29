McLaren ready to launch scores of new models, but shuts the door on SUVs

One may rightfully wonder how McLaren plans to top the two most recent cars it has launched: the Senna, its ultimate track-based driver’s car; and the 403km/h Speedtail, which represents the brand’s speed-chasing apogee.

But the British firm is far from ready to rest on its laurels. It plans to launch 18 new models or derivatives over the next six years, Jolyon Nash, McLaren’s executive director of global sales and marketing, told us at the recent SA unveiling of the Senna.

The car, named after Brazilian Formula One legend Ayrton Senna who won all three of his titles at the wheel of a McLaren, was unveiled at the soon-to-be-completed new 8,000m² Melrose Arch showroom of local McLaren importer Daytona. Six of the 500 Senna units being built have been reserved by SA buyers, with two of the 75 track-only GTR derivatives.

Based on the 720S, the carbon fibre-bodied Senna is fired along by an uprated 4.0l twin-turbo V8 engine with outputs of 588kW and 800Nm. Apart from its 340km/h top speed and ability to erase the 0-100km/h sprint in 2.8 seconds, the Senna’s main focus is to achieve faster lap times through its lightweight design and high down-force.

“McLaren creates the most engaging and exhilarating cars you can drive,” says SA-born Nash, now based at McLaren’s headquarters in Woking, UK, as the right-hand man to McLaren Automotive CEO Mike Flewitt.