New Toyota Corolla sedan cruises in

Toyota has unveiled the new-generation Corolla sedan at China’s Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition.

The 12th generation of the world’s best-selling vehicle sports sleeker and more eye-catching styling, is more connected and efficient than before, and has become more of a driver’s car.

The Corolla sedan will share many of the features and technology of the recently launched Corolla hatch, including an all-new 2.0l petrol engine that produces 21% more power than its predecessor yet delivers better fuel efficiency.

The car’s been designed with a sleeker, more streamlined form with a much lower and wider stance.

The Corolla has been a staple in the South African motoring landscape for 50 years, and engineers have focused on heightened driving pleasure for the new sedan by delivering a more agile chassis with improved handling and ride comfort. This has been achieved by improving the torsional rigidity an enormous 60% and lowering the centre of gravity, while new multilink rear suspension and revised front suspension also help to produce a sportier, more engaging drive.