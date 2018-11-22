International Launch
New Toyota Corolla sedan cruises in
The 2020 Toyota will sport better styling, performance and safety tech
Toyota has unveiled the new-generation Corolla sedan at China’s Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition.
The 12th generation of the world’s best-selling vehicle sports sleeker and more eye-catching styling, is more connected and efficient than before, and has become more of a driver’s car.
The Corolla sedan will share many of the features and technology of the recently launched Corolla hatch, including an all-new 2.0l petrol engine that produces 21% more power than its predecessor yet delivers better fuel efficiency.
The car’s been designed with a sleeker, more streamlined form with a much lower and wider stance.
The Corolla has been a staple in the South African motoring landscape for 50 years, and engineers have focused on heightened driving pleasure for the new sedan by delivering a more agile chassis with improved handling and ride comfort. This has been achieved by improving the torsional rigidity an enormous 60% and lowering the centre of gravity, while new multilink rear suspension and revised front suspension also help to produce a sportier, more engaging drive.
A more upscale interior features materials with a more premium look and feel, and safety tech includes pedestrian detection, lane departure alert, automatic high beams, a reversing camera, seven airbags, and active cruise control.
As a new Toyota standard, the sedan is equipped with a Data Communication Module that connects to a Controller Area Network, providing drivers with a range of connected services, including an emergency reporting system.
The new 2.0l Dynamic Force in-line four-cylinder lifts maximum power to 125kW and peak torque to about 200Nm. The engine features high-pressure direct injection and intelligent variable valve-timing.
A new six-speed intelligent manual gearbox offers downshift rev-matching control for smooth gear changes. Buyers will also be able to specify a new Dynamic-Shift CVT gearbox with 10 sequential shift steps and a sport mode. An innovative launch gear results in powerful yet smooth off-the-line acceleration.
The Toyota Corolla hatch (it will no longer be called the Auris) will go on local sale in the first quarter of 2019, with the Corolla sedan following in 2020.
