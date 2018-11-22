McLaren Senna breaks cover in SA

The first two South African-owned McLaren Sennas have arrived on local soil and were unveiled at Daytona’s soon-to-be-completed new showroom at Melrose Arch last week.

Only eight Sennas are coming to SA — two of them being the track-only GTR iteration of which only 75 are being built around the world.

“The Senna is the ultimate track car that’s still (just) road legal, and that’s why we named it after the greatest Formula One (F1) driver of them all,” said Jolyon Nash, McLaren’s executive director of global sales and marketing, who attended the SA launch.

The Senna has been developed with the single-minded purpose of being the ultimate McLaren track-concentrated car for the road: legalised for road use, but not sanitised to suit it.

The car is named in honour of late Brazilian driver Ayrton Senna, who won all three of his F1 driver’s championships and 35 Grands Prix between 1988 and 1993 with the McLaren team.

The two-seater supercar is the most extreme road car McLaren has built and the latest model in the McLaren Ultimate Series, with an aggressive appearance epitomising McLaren’s “form follows function” design philosophy.

The mid-engined coupe is largely based on the McLaren 720S, but powered by a tweaked version of the 4.0l twin-turbo V8 boosted to produce 588kW of power and 800Nm of torque, feeding the rear wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Along with its claimed 340km/h top speed, the Senna can achieve the 0-100km/h sprint in 2.8 seconds and, perhaps even more remarkably, reach 300km/h in just 18.8 seconds.