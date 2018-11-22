Home hero Haigh-Smith to join RX2 ranks in Cape Town

The RX2 International Series presented by Cooper Tires that takes place in Cape Town at the weekend, has unveiled an entry list of 16 contenders for its 2018 season finale.

Local hero Ashley Haigh-Smith, the only South African driver to have competed in the FIA Junior World Rally Championship, has been drafted in for the showdown.

This youngest-yet South African S1600 Champion made his World RX debut in last season’s inaugural World RX of South Africa at Killarney International Raceway with team Olsbergs MSE. The 26-year-old is set to return to the competition but this time in RX2, World RX’s official feeder series.

“I can’t wait to get back out on-track for the RX2 season finale in Cape Town. Last year’s event was epic, and it was a real honour to be a part of it. I’m really looking forward to representing South African motorsport and going head to head with the current cream of the RX2 crop. There are some extremely talented drivers in the field so it will certainly be a tough challenge, but I love a challenge,” said Haigh-Smith.

The RX2 will support the final round of the 2018 World Rallycross championship taking place at the Killarney circuit at the weekend.