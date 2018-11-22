Datsun Go now packs a lot into a tiny package

Datsun’s new-generation Go sells great value-for-money, low running costs backed by scoring number 1 in the annual Kinsey parts basket 2015/2016 report, along with minimal emissions and fuel consumption.

What will also be clear before even giving it a whirl is the compact size and exterior design, which now boasts up-to-date, youth-baiting styling cues. The Datsun Go is offered with an inventory of stickers, bright colours, prominent daytime driving lights and optionally, a massive tailgate spoiler.

It’s also easy to like its qualitative interior design, surfaces and connectivity tech, the latter being the now de rigeur Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. From a features outlook, the car we spent all day driving at the media launch in Gauteng featured powered windows all round, air conditioning that successfully withstood the current heat wave, an entertainment system operated from a sizeable screen, a USB port, central locking that isn’t remotely activated, reverse sensors, and a fair amount of small storage space for storing loose items.

There are two body styles: a five-door, four-seat hatchback and a five-door seven-seater Go+ model. If you run a cargo carrier business, there is also a panel van version of the Go+ to choose from. However, the segment in which Go hatch competes in is choc-a-bloc with alternatives, including one from its alliance group in the form of Renault’s Kwid.