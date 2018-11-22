C’mon baby, light my Subaru STi

The STi has never been a subtle car and this Diamond Edition is even less so, particularly with its audible character. It starts up with a neighbourhood-waking bark as the engine settles into a somewhat lumpy idle, and the loud howl of the free-flow exhaust is a constant factor in your travels.

The firm clutch makes it tricky to effect smooth gear changes through the six-speed manual, especially when burbling slowly through traffic. This is a car that prefers an open stretch of tar, and when such presents itself, the Subaru lets loose with hearty forward progress.

Everything smoothes out when you’re banging through the gears in full-attack mode, and the revs shoot up at a dizzying pace: every couple of seconds a beep sounds to indicate it’s time to change gear.

The exhaust howl adds a fitting war cry to such high-performance exploits, although the loud drone can become tiresome when cruising on longer trips.

All-wheel drive is part and parcel of the Subaru experience, and rain-soaked Joburg roads gave us the chance to experience the excellent traction of this system. On dry roads the car corners in a nice and neutral way when you’re right on the edge, without the excessive understeer of previous-generation Subarus.

At the press of a button the driver can fiddle with the handling characteristics using the Driver’s Control Centre Differential (DCCD) system, which apportions more power to either the front or rear wheels. There are also three driver-selectable SI-Drive modes that affect the throttle response.

This is an enthusiast driver’s car through and through, with sharp steering and firm suspension that put you right into the heart of the action, while gripped tightly in place by sports seats.

The price is R799,000, a R30,000 premium over the standard Subaru STi, and it comes with the regular three-year/75,000km maintenance plan and five-year/150,000km warranty

It’s not cheap, but with only 30 units of this super STI being built, it should ensure the car’s rarity and a decent resale value.