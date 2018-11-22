Bold looks for new Mitsubishi Triton

Mitsubishi’s Triton lifestyle pick-up has undergone a radical transformation. The only thing that stops us and Mitsubishi from describing it as totally new is the fact that beneath the dazzling skin is a carry over ladder-type frame combined with the high impact-safety cabin from the current model which launched locally in January 2017.

It’s a significant departure from the current styling and it’s now in-line with Mitsubishi’s eye-catching “Dynamic Shield” design language that debuted with the current Pajero Sport range. There’s also a cabin restyle that expresses “a modern and robust feeling” with frame surroundings for the switch panel and air outlets, soft pad materials and armrests.

Listed technology and spec includes a Multi Around Monitor which generates a bird’s-eye view image of the area around the vehicle and Parking Sensors. Advanced active safety and driver assistance systems include Forward Collision Mitigation (FCM), which can detect vehicles and pedestrians ahead, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Ultrasonic Misacceleration Mitigation System (UMS) — a system tasked with reducing accidents resulting from improper use of the accelerator when moving off or reversing in car parks and other confined spaces.

Mechanically, the company says 4WD models can be equipped with either Super-Select 4WD — a manually selectable option of the two-speed transfer case — or Easy-Select 4WD, which relies on simplified drive modes for different road surfaces.