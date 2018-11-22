Commercial News
Bold looks for new Mitsubishi Triton
Aside from the dazzling design, at the core is a capable and reputable workhorse
Mitsubishi’s Triton lifestyle pick-up has undergone a radical transformation. The only thing that stops us and Mitsubishi from describing it as totally new is the fact that beneath the dazzling skin is a carry over ladder-type frame combined with the high impact-safety cabin from the current model which launched locally in January 2017.
It’s a significant departure from the current styling and it’s now in-line with Mitsubishi’s eye-catching “Dynamic Shield” design language that debuted with the current Pajero Sport range. There’s also a cabin restyle that expresses “a modern and robust feeling” with frame surroundings for the switch panel and air outlets, soft pad materials and armrests.
Listed technology and spec includes a Multi Around Monitor which generates a bird’s-eye view image of the area around the vehicle and Parking Sensors. Advanced active safety and driver assistance systems include Forward Collision Mitigation (FCM), which can detect vehicles and pedestrians ahead, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Ultrasonic Misacceleration Mitigation System (UMS) — a system tasked with reducing accidents resulting from improper use of the accelerator when moving off or reversing in car parks and other confined spaces.
Mechanically, the company says 4WD models can be equipped with either Super-Select 4WD — a manually selectable option of the two-speed transfer case — or Easy-Select 4WD, which relies on simplified drive modes for different road surfaces.
However, both transmissions use a new Off-road Mode which has GRAVEL, MUD/SNOW, SAND and ROCK in 4LLc only settings.
When engaged, Off-road Mode integrally controls engine power, transmission and braking to regulate the amount of wheel slip for all-terrain performance and self-extraction performance in mud or snow. Hill Descent Control electronically marshals speed to allow drivers to negotiate steep or slippery descents.
Some details about this handsome looking pick-up remain sketchy for now but Mitsubishi adds that it has refined key bits, such as braking performance where feel and operation is improved, larger front discs and calipers, and further promise of an improved ride quality thanks to larger rear dampers that boast more damping oil.
Although information on engines is withheld, the company has confirmed that there will be a switch to a six-speed automatic transmission from the current five-speed auto, the chase being smoother, more powerful acceleration and improved overall refinement.
On the occasion of the world premiere, Mitsubishi Motors CEO Osamu Masuko stated: “The new Mitsubishi Triton is one of our most important global strategic models. Its success will accelerate the momentum of the company’s sustainable growth. The new model brings enhancements to the durability, reliability and comfort developed over the 40 years since the introduction of the series. I am fully confident the new Mitsubishi Triton will meet the diverse needs and wishes of our customers around the world.”
The new Mitsubishi Triton is scheduled to be rolled out in the fourth quarter of 2019, with South African sales expected anywhere between the first and second quarter of 2020.
