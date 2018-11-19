Efficiency engineered in every part of the Mercedes-Benz Actros
The Mercedes-Benz Actros shows that efficiency is more than just the mechanicals
Efficiency is key to any business, especially the business of transport. The latest Mercedes-Benz Actros has efficiency engineered into every component, but efficiency is more than just the mechanicals.
There were four key areas in developing the new Actros. The first was comfort, ensuring that the driver is able to maximise their contribution to efficiency. The interior of the new StreamSpace cab has a strong focus on ergonomics, making sure everything is within easy reach for the driver to reduce distractions while on the road. This includes access to the many telematics solutions including Fleetboard and Fleetboard Eco Support.
Comfort goes beyond the driver’s seat though, with the cab providing ample space for the driver to be able to stand, with access to the many storage areas. It is a space for the driver to feel at home in even when they are at work.
The second main area is driving dynamics. The latest Actros features the highest level of engineering both in the powertrain and chassis. Power from either the OM460 Euro III or OM471 Euro V engine is channelled through a Powershift 3 12-speed transmission. Both engines are 12.8-litre six-cylinder in-line units with the OM460 producing between 265kW (360hp) and 330kW (450hp) with torque figures between 1,800Nm and 2,200Nm, while the OM471 produces between 310kW (420hp) and 330kW (450hp) and torque between 2,100Nm and 2,200Nm. These combinations, like every component of the new Actros, have been optimised for the highest level of efficiency in order to maximise vital uptime.
Driving Dynamics is also about technology that keeps the load moving. The new Actros is available with lane keeping assist, attention assist, stability-control assist and active brake assist 4. The Actros is packed with the latest driver assistance systems and safety technology, all contributing to making it efficient at every step of its journey.
The third area is that of economy and with high fuel prices currently affecting the entire supply chain, fuel savings of up to 7% in global tests and 6% over 16-million kilometres of testing in SA, the Actros definitely contributes to the efficiency of any business. It is not just about fuel savings though, because while the engines in the Actros reduce fuel consumption, they are also more efficient when it comes to the environment, with the OM471 reducing NOx and particulate matter emissions by up to 90%.
Economy and efficiency are also about keeping trucks on the road for as long as possible between planned maintenance stops. The new Actros has flexible service intervals up to 50,000km for the Euro III engine and 80,000km for the Actros equipped with the OM471 engine. These service intervals are one of the major contributors to maintenance rates that are up to 6% lower.
The final area is the extended product range offered by Mercedes-Benz Trucks with more than eight different Actros models available in the South African market. These include four 4x2 air suspension models and four 6x4 air suspension derivatives. Even more models are being added while even more will be available wearing the trusted Arocs badge for rigid distribution, construction, off-road and specialised applications.
All of this efficiency is built into the new Mercedes-Benz Actros, which is supported even more by a one-year/unlimited kilometre vehicle warranty and a five-year/650,000km warranty on the powertrain. Further efficiency can be achieved through the use of the Fleetboard and Fleetboard Eco Support systems, both of which are standard on the new Actros.
If you are looking for maximum efficiency from your trucks and your drivers then the latest Mercedes-Benz Actros is ready to get you on the road.
This article was paid for by Mercedes-Benz.
