Efficiency engineered in every part of the Mercedes-Benz Actros

Efficiency is key to any business, especially the business of transport. The latest Mercedes-Benz Actros has efficiency engineered into every component, but efficiency is more than just the mechanicals.

There were four key areas in developing the new Actros. The first was comfort, ensuring that the driver is able to maximise their contribution to efficiency. The interior of the new StreamSpace cab has a strong focus on ergonomics, making sure everything is within easy reach for the driver to reduce distractions while on the road. This includes access to the many telematics solutions including Fleetboard and Fleetboard Eco Support.

Comfort goes beyond the driver’s seat though, with the cab providing ample space for the driver to be able to stand, with access to the many storage areas. It is a space for the driver to feel at home in even when they are at work.

The second main area is driving dynamics. The latest Actros features the highest level of engineering both in the powertrain and chassis. Power from either the OM460 Euro III or OM471 Euro V engine is channelled through a Powershift 3 12-speed transmission. Both engines are 12.8-litre six-cylinder in-line units with the OM460 producing between 265kW (360hp) and 330kW (450hp) with torque figures between 1,800Nm and 2,200Nm, while the OM471 produces between 310kW (420hp) and 330kW (450hp) and torque between 2,100Nm and 2,200Nm. These combinations, like every component of the new Actros, have been optimised for the highest level of efficiency in order to maximise vital uptime.

Driving Dynamics is also about technology that keeps the load moving. The new Actros is available with lane keeping assist, attention assist, stability-control assist and active brake assist 4. The Actros is packed with the latest driver assistance systems and safety technology, all contributing to making it efficient at every step of its journey.