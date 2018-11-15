INTERNATIONAL LAUNCH
VW unveils compact double cab
Tarok concept bakkie has a unique extendable load bay
Volkswagen took the wraps off a medium-sized double cab bakkie concept known as the Tarok at last week’s São Paulo International Motor Show in Brazil.
The all-wheel drive all-rounder combines the progressive features of the latest generation of digitally networked SUVs with the versatility of a cleverly designed 5m pick-up, says VW.
Its innovative new features include a large variable loading area that can be extended thanks to the folding rear panel in the spacious four-door double cab. The floor space can be extended by opening the tailgate or using a mechanism that allows the bottom of the passenger cab rear panel to be folded down. As a result, drivers can also use the back of the cab to transport extra-long items.
The maximum load is correspondingly high at about one ton. Volkswagen has merged the practical advantages of the Tarok Concept with a lifestyle-orientated design. Klaus Bischoff, head designer at the Volkswagen brand, explains: “With its striking Targa-inspired roof bar, charismatic front end, three-dimensional LED lighting strip in the rear, and powerful yet stylish side panels, the Tarok Concept’s expressive design makes it the first pick-up to combine the stylistic elements of an urban SUV with an authentic off-road design.”
Bischoff continues: “The Tarok’s DNA adds an exhilarating dynamic to the segment.”
The interior indicates a new way forward for Volkswagen in the pick-up segment, with its primarily digital design. Eye-catching elements include a colour-keyed crossbar that stretches across the entire dash panel. This surrounds a glass-covered infotainment system, digital air conditioning controls and a digital cockpit, which together form the main cockpit elements with all displays and controls on a single visual and operational axis.
The Tarok Concept is powered by a 1.4l 110kW four-cylinder TSI engine, which can be driven in Brazil as a TotalFlex Fuel Unit with pure ethanol and a petrol-ethanol blend. The TSI engine in the Tarok Concept is also combined with a six-speed automatic gearbox and permanent 4Motion all-wheel drive.
Volkswagen will soon launch a production version of the Tarok Concept in Brazil, powered by a 2.0 turbo diesel engine that also delivers 110kW. The avant-garde pick-up has been mooted for other global markets, although it has not been announced whether the Tarok will make it to SA.
