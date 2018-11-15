VW unveils compact double cab

Volkswagen took the wraps off a medium-sized double cab bakkie concept known as the Tarok at last week’s São Paulo International Motor Show in Brazil.

The all-wheel drive all-rounder combines the progressive features of the latest generation of digitally networked SUVs with the versatility of a cleverly designed 5m pick-up, says VW.

Its innovative new features include a large variable loading area that can be extended thanks to the folding rear panel in the spacious four-door double cab. The floor space can be extended by opening the tailgate or using a mechanism that allows the bottom of the passenger cab rear panel to be folded down. As a result, drivers can also use the back of the cab to transport extra-long items.

The maximum load is correspondingly high at about one ton. Volkswagen has merged the practical advantages of the Tarok Concept with a lifestyle-orientated design. Klaus Bischoff, head designer at the Volkswagen brand, explains: “With its striking Targa-inspired roof bar, charismatic front end, three-dimensional LED lighting strip in the rear, and powerful yet stylish side panels, the Tarok Concept’s expressive design makes it the first pick-up to combine the stylistic elements of an urban SUV with an authentic off-road design.”