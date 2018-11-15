Life / Motoring

INTERNATIONAL LAUNCH

VW unveils compact double cab

Tarok concept bakkie has a unique extendable load bay

15 November 2018 - 05:02 Motor News Reporter
Volkswagen has merged the practical advantages of the Tarok Concept with a lifestyle-orientated design. Picture: SUPPLIED
Volkswagen has merged the practical advantages of the Tarok Concept with a lifestyle-orientated design. Picture: SUPPLIED

Volkswagen took the wraps off a medium-sized double cab bakkie concept known as the Tarok at last week’s São Paulo International Motor Show in Brazil.

The all-wheel drive all-rounder combines the progressive features of the latest generation of digitally networked SUVs with the versatility of a cleverly designed 5m pick-up, says VW.

Its innovative new features include a large variable loading area that can be extended thanks to the folding rear panel in the spacious four-door double cab. The floor space can be extended by opening the tailgate or using a mechanism that allows the bottom of the passenger cab rear panel to be folded down. As a result, drivers can also use the back of the cab to transport extra-long items.

The maximum load is correspondingly high at about one ton. Volkswagen has merged the practical advantages of the Tarok Concept with a lifestyle-orientated design. Klaus Bischoff, head designer at the Volkswagen brand, explains: “With its striking Targa-inspired roof bar, charismatic front end, three-dimensional LED lighting strip in the rear, and powerful yet stylish side panels, the Tarok Concept’s expressive design makes it the first pick-up to combine the stylistic elements of an urban SUV with an authentic off-road design.”

The floor space can be extended by opening the tailgate or using a mechanism that allows the bottom of the passenger cab rear panel to be folded down. Picture: SUPPLIED
The floor space can be extended by opening the tailgate or using a mechanism that allows the bottom of the passenger cab rear panel to be folded down. Picture: SUPPLIED

Bischoff continues: “The Tarok’s DNA adds an exhilarating dynamic to the segment.”

The interior indicates a new way forward for Volkswagen in the pick-up segment, with its primarily digital design. Eye-catching elements include a colour-keyed crossbar that stretches across the entire dash panel. This surrounds a glass-covered infotainment system, digital air conditioning controls and a digital cockpit, which together form the main cockpit elements with all displays and controls on a single visual and operational axis.

A colour-keyed crossbar stretches across the entire dash panel and surrounds a glass-covered infotainment system. Picture: SUPPLIED
A colour-keyed crossbar stretches across the entire dash panel and surrounds a glass-covered infotainment system. Picture: SUPPLIED

The Tarok Concept is powered by a 1.4l 110kW four-cylinder TSI engine, which can be driven in Brazil as a TotalFlex Fuel Unit with pure ethanol and a petrol-ethanol blend. The TSI engine in the Tarok Concept is also combined with a six-speed automatic gearbox and permanent 4Motion all-wheel drive.

Volkswagen will soon launch a production version of the Tarok Concept in Brazil, powered by a 2.0 turbo diesel engine that also delivers 110kW. The avant-garde pick-up has been mooted for other global markets, although it has not been announced whether the Tarok will make it to SA.

Volkswagen's Amarok V6 sails through workout

With its outputs of 165kW and 550Nm the 3l turbodiesel Amarok has earned its stripes as the most powerful double cab you can currently buy in SA
Life
21 days ago

Wolf leaps into action with the load-lugging

There’s nothing quite like a house move to prove the everyday usefulness of having a bakkie in the long-term fleet. Granted, in my case it was less ...
Life
2 months ago

Is Skoda coming to SA?

Skoda could be in SA in three years time if the Volkswagen Group gives the go-ahead
Life
3 months ago

Amarok toughs it out as it waits for allcomers

Our long-term Amarok appears ready for a fight with the new Mercedes X-Class, writes Mark Smyth
Life
5 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Buildings are Rotterdam’s dizzying delight
Life
2.
Godzilla may not last long — it’s being overtaken ...
Life / Motoring
3.
Living la vida electric with the new Nissan Leaf
Life / Motoring
4.
Quick crossword
Lifestyle

Related Articles

Truck sales retain positive momentum
Life / Motoring

New models arrive for Kia anniversary
Life / Motoring

Volkswagen's Amarok V6 sails through workout
Life / Motoring

Adventuring in lap of luxury with VW’s new Touareg
Life / Motoring

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.