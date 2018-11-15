Mitsubishi offers free make-over to ASX crossover SUV

Mitsubishi Motors SA is known for enticing customers with value-led packaged offers. Previously spicing up its Pajero off-roaders with after-market accessories such as mobile fridges, roof-racks and even Cadac tanks through value-added strategies, the company has enhanced the smaller ASX crossover with a similar undertaking.

It has improved the specification on a standard ASX GLX model which already features daytime running lights, flexible seating, advanced passive and active safety technology and HID headlights, by adding R30,000 worth of additional equipment to an initial batch of 50 units, at the same R399,995 price as the standard GLX model.

This new upgrade on the 6-speed, manual transmission model is accompanied by a new name — ASX Sport — and includes carbon-fibre inserts, orange strips, a set of exclusive gloss black alloy wheels, ASX Sport branded carpets and new Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability to the upgraded 7-inch LCD touchscreen infotainment system.

“The practical and luxurious interior offers the same roominess as that of the standard model, but with all the additional features, of which the new infotainment system is the most valuable,” says a says Nic Campbell, GM of Mitsubishi Motors SA (MMSA).