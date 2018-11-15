LOCAL LAUNCH
Mitsubishi offers free make-over to ASX crossover SUV
Garish styling inspired by Triton Athlete, with an added 'Sport' title
Mitsubishi Motors SA is known for enticing customers with value-led packaged offers. Previously spicing up its Pajero off-roaders with after-market accessories such as mobile fridges, roof-racks and even Cadac tanks through value-added strategies, the company has enhanced the smaller ASX crossover with a similar undertaking.
It has improved the specification on a standard ASX GLX model which already features daytime running lights, flexible seating, advanced passive and active safety technology and HID headlights, by adding R30,000 worth of additional equipment to an initial batch of 50 units, at the same R399,995 price as the standard GLX model.
This new upgrade on the 6-speed, manual transmission model is accompanied by a new name — ASX Sport — and includes carbon-fibre inserts, orange strips, a set of exclusive gloss black alloy wheels, ASX Sport branded carpets and new Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability to the upgraded 7-inch LCD touchscreen infotainment system.
“The practical and luxurious interior offers the same roominess as that of the standard model, but with all the additional features, of which the new infotainment system is the most valuable,” says a says Nic Campbell, GM of Mitsubishi Motors SA (MMSA).
The new ASX Sport features include full-length panoramic glass roof, keyless automatic door locking, heated and leather upholstered seats, and an electrically adjustable driver’s seat.
“The unchanged price compared to the standard model offers uncompromised value that is unlikely to be repeated soon,” adds Campbell. However, if the gaudy colour scheme puts you off, Mitsubishi is also running a parallel trade assist to the same value of R30,000 for a regularly dressed ASX minus the “Sport” title.
The limited-edition ASX Sport is covered by a 3-year/100,000km manufacturer’s warranty and a 5-year/90,000 km service plan with 15,000 km service intervals.
Please sign in or register to comment.