Maserati’s promise to reverse the effects of ageing put to the test

Unlike the more logical type vehicle segments, exotics in particular enjoy undiminished interest from buyers that’s been proven as everlasting.

Maserati vehicles built as early as 1914 — when this 104-year-old company with an enchanting history was initially established — still command great interest and exorbitant figures to acquire them.

The other truly fascinating bit about exotics is that the lines between the two extremes of new and used purchases have been blurred. A Maserati remains a Maserati, regardless of mileage. With this thought in mind, we sought out a pre-owned (pre-loved in Maserati parlance) to see if it’s a viable route to take.

This brand’s rank on the Italian exotic gene pool that includes Ferrari and Lamborghini is clear-cut. According to observers, the other pair trades with unabashed drama, noise and speed, while the Mazza is straight-up luxury and elegance.

In SUV guise, the Levante is a successful merger of that customary outlook of grace and poise but now infused with the practicality afforded by its SUV shape. According to Maserati SA general manager Rens Rademeyer, it understandably has “little-known but pleasantly surprising off-road driving ability.”

The pre-loved test vehicle with 19,310km on the odometer is a MY17 diesel model painted in Blue Emozione. It is priced at R1.6m, a significant 23% saving over the R2.1m it cost when brand new (a standard Levante Diesel retails for R1.66m but this unit is kitted with a host of options).