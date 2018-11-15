Caddy and Caravelle show that cruising the Karoo in a people mover can be cool

In the road trip that VW SA staged in the Eastern Cape, it was the middle-spec 2-litre TDI that powered the Caddy Alltrack I allocated for the 260km Port Elizabeth to Graaf Reinet trek. The engine is available in a number of outputs and this version develops 103kW of power and 320Nm of torque, which puts it in the middle of the family.

Those numbers don’t sound terribly exciting but the appeal of this TDI is its gutsy, easy-to-drive nature. With its minimal turbo lag ensuring brisk and pause-free pulloffs, the Caddy Alltrack sliced and diced efficiently through Port Elizabeth’s urban traffic. Then, when we hit the open road, the car swept effortlessly through the Karoo carrying four people and their luggage. It’s a smooth-voiced car, gulping distance without any droning, and the rated 6.2l per 100km fuel consumption completes an appealing performance-refinement-economy trifecta.

The Caddy range includes Panel Van and Crew Bus derivatives catering to commercial buyers with needs for loads of packing space. The more family-focused Caddy Trendline comes in five-seater short-wheelbase or seven-seater Maxi lengths, while the short-wheelbase Alltrack combines utility with more style. It comes standard as a five-seater but for extra money you can opt for a two-seater rear bench as well. It’s a versatile vehicle and both rows of rear seats can be variously folded, or removed altogether, to cater for varying-size loads.

Priced at R426,900 for the manual and R461,000 for the automatic, and well-equipped with luxuries, the Alltrack makes a practical “mini-Caravelle” for families.

Our drive back from Graaff Reinet to PE was in the actual Caravelle, perhaps one of the best long-distance family haulers there is. With its seven seats and stretch-out cabin space, combined with a full deck of comforts, VW’s luxury bus has earned a reputation as one of the world’s most coveted luxury people movers.

I drove the Caravelle Comfortline base model — if one can use such a term for a vehicle priced at R911,500. Still, it’s a useful 108 grand saving over the flagship Highline 4Motion derivative which sells for R1,020,100.

The Comfortline is not short of luxuries, and I was particularly impressed with how effectively the climate control system was able to cool that big cabin in Graaff Reinet’s 39ºC heat. There are a host of extra-cost features if you go down the options rabbit hole, my favourite being the R33,289 Heritage dual-colour metallic paint which harks back to the original mk1 Kombi.