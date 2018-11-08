Life / Motoring

Truck sales retain positive momentum

Stronger sales number suggests improvement in capital investment sentiment in SA, says Naamsa.

08 November 2018 - 05:01 Motor News Reporter
The medium-truck segment grew 15.3% compared to October 2017, with the Hino 300 the market’s top seller.
Sales in SA’s medium and heavy truck segments continued their positive performance and grew for a fourth consecutive month in October. According to figures released by the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA (Naamsa) there were 782 new medium trucks and 1,866 heavy trucks sold in SA last month, respective increases of 15.3% and 12.3% compared with the corresponding month in 2017.

The stronger sales number suggested an improvement in capital investment sentiment in SA, said Naamsa.

The economy continued to experience difficult conditions with consumers’ disposable income remaining under pressure, noted the association, and that continued weakness in the latest purchasing managers’ indices and the Reserve Bank’s leading indicator suggested that business conditions would probably remain difficult in the short term. On the positive side it said the recent investment summit served as a platform to re-establish trust between the government and private sector, to restore credibility in SA as a business-friendly market economy and to generate a quantum increase in investment, which is essential to grow and develop the economy.

The Hino 300 Series was the top-selling medium-sized truck in October with 214 units sold, while the Hino 500 ruled the heavy truck segment with 153 sales.

Top 10 selling trucks — October 2018

Hino 300 — 214 Hino 500 — 153 Isuzu N-Series — 133 Volvo FH — 123 Scania G-Series — 115 Isuzu F-Series — 94 UD Trucks Croner — 74 Tata LPT — 59 Iveco Daily — 51 VW Crafter — 50

* List excludes Mercedes-Benz which does not report its monthly sales

Self-driving trucks now a step closer to hitting the highway

The semi-trailer truck had a level 3 autonomous driving system, enabling it to steer, accelerate or decelerate, and manoeuvre through traffic
In with the new, while SA remains stuck with the old

Mercedes has revealed the new Actros in the year that Mercedes SA launched the ongoing Actros, writes Mark Smyth
Mercedes Sprinter sets new standards in ride comfort

Mark Smyth put the new Mercedes Sprinter to the test ahead of its launch in SA next year
LAUNCH NEWS: Eicher Trucks joins ‘big and heavy’ brigade

Celebrating a decade-long partnership with Volvo Trucks this year, Eicher Trucks essentially uses the same engines and drivetrain as its Swedish ...
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.