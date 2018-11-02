Car safety study reveals disregard for African drivers

The result should ring alarm bells for consumers and also for Nissan, which has already been heavily criticised for selling the Datsun Go in SA and the Renault-Nissan Alliance vehicle, the Renault Kwid after they performed poorly in safety tests.

It could strike a major blow for Nissan, which is aiming to re-position itself as a leader in the light commercial vehicle market in Africa, particularly with the NP300 Hardbody. In an interview with Business Day in August 2018, Nissan SA MD Mike Whitfield advised that the company plans to continue producing this model in SA.

“As long as I’m still here for the next 10 years we’re gonna keep selling these (NP300 and NP200) into Africa,” Whitfield said. He also said that the company plans to increase production in SA from the current 40,000/year to more than 120,000 by 2023, predominantly by exporting the NP300.

However, it is Hyundai that could come in for the most condemnation over the results of its i20 hatchback.

In October, Hyundai sold 655 i20 models in SA but while its three-star adult occupant crash test result will be deemed acceptable, there are serious questions surrounding whether Hyundai provides different body shells for the model it sells in SA compared to those in Europe and other markets.